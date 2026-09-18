British-Ghanaian rapper Sway Dasafo died at 44 while in Ghana, with no cause of death disclosed yet

The MOBO Awards paid tribute to Sway, who made history in 2005 as the first unsigned artist to win Best Hip-Hop Act

KSI, whom Sway mentored early in his career, described the rapper as a father figure who believed in him

British-Ghanaian rapper Sway Dasafo has died at the age of 44.

The news broke on Thursday, September 17, 2026, when the MOBO Awards shared a tribute on Instagram, including a video clip of Sway accepting the Best Hip-Hop Act award in 2005.

Sway Dasafo dies at 44, MOBO Awards pay tribute. Photo: ksi/mobo

Source: Instagram

No cause of death has been disclosed. He was in Ghana at the time of his passing.

Born Derek Andrew Safo in London to Ghanaian parents, Sway grew up in north London and began building his reputation through pirate radio before breaking into mainstream recognition.

Sway Dasafo's historic MOBO win

Sway's 2005 MOBO win cemented his place in British music history.

Still independent and without a debut album to his name, he beat international heavyweights including 50 Cent and The Game to claim the award, becoming the first unsigned artist to do so.

The MOBO Awards described it as "a huge moment. Not just for Sway, but for UK Hip Hop."

His debut album, This Is My Demo, followed in 2006 and earned a Mercury Prize nomination.

He went on to score several notable singles, including 'Little Derek', 'Still Speedin'' and 'Level Up', which climbed into the UK Top 10 in 2012.

He also collaborated with Akon, Ed Sheeran and Riz Ahmed over the course of his career.

Beyond music, Sway Dasafo appeared in the acclaimed British crime drama Top Boy and channelled his experience into mentoring younger artists through his Dcypha Productions label, helping develop acts such as KSI.

In 2010, he faced a significant personal battle after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, which went into remission later that year.

See MOBO Awards' Instagram post announcing Sway Dasafo's death below:

KSI pays tribute to his mentor, Sway Dasafo

KSI was among the artists who responded publicly to the news, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram about the impact Sway had on his life and career.

KSI's post reads in part:

"Ah man, this is a lot. Sway, Derek, thank you for everything you've done for me. You believed in me when many didn't. You gave me a chance when many didn't. Musically people laughed me off as a joke but you saw my potential and helped me grow as an artist. ....

I wish you were still here.

44 is too young to leave. You still had so much to do. You were like a father figure to me.... RIP Derek"

Sway Dasafo dies at 44 after career spanning UK hip-hop, Top Boy and mentorship. Photo: ksi

Source: Instagram

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Hayden Panettiere died in South Carolina after taking a pill that was allegedly laced with fentanyl.

Law enforcement sources said investigators were looking into a suspected drug dealer, while authorities awaited toxicology results to confirm her official cause of death.

Panettiere had previously spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol dependency, opioid addiction, and postpartum depression in her memoir.

Source: Legit.ng