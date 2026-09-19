Ebonyi state fovernor Francis Nwifuru ordered the immediate removal of works commissioner Stanley Lebechi Mbam on Saturday, September 19

Mbam was directed to hand over all government property, including his official vehicle, to the Secretary to the State Government

The removal marks Mbam's second disciplinary action from the governor, after an indefinite suspension in March 2026

Abakaliki - Ebonyi state governor Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru has dismissed his commissioner for works, Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam, from office with immediate effect.

The governor's chief press secretary, Monday Uzor, announced the decision in a statement issued on Saturday, September 19.

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru removes Works Commissioner Stanley Lebechi Mbam from office with immediate effect. Photo credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

"The governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, FNIOB, FCAI GGCEHF has directed the immediate removal from office the Honourable Commissioner for Works Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam," the statement, quoted by The Punch, read.

Mbam was ordered to return all government property in his custody, including his official vehicle, to the Secretary to the State Government. He was also directed to hand over his duties to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works.

No Reason Given for Mbam's Dismissal

The statement offered no explanation for the sudden removal. Governor Nwifuru used the announcement to reassure residents that his administration remained committed to delivering effective governance and improving public infrastructure across the state.

The dismissal is not the first time Mbam has faced punitive action from the governor. In March 2026, Nwifuru placed him on an indefinite suspension alongside the Commissioner for Infrastructure Concession for Development, Ogbonnaya Abara, over alleged dereliction of duty. Both officials were later recalled in May 2026, though it was not immediately clear at the time which of the suspended commissioners had been reinstated.

With Saturday's announcement, Mbam's tenure as Works Commissioner has come to an abrupt end for the second time in less than a year, again without any publicly stated reason from the governor's office.

Nwifuru Threatens to Sack Council Chair Who Fails to Win LG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Nwifuru put newly sworn-in local government chairmen on notice, saying any of them who fail to secure their council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections will be removed from office.

Nwifuru delivered the warning during the swearing-in ceremony of 13 newly elected council chairmen and vice chairmen held at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, attended by APC National Assembly members, party leaders, and other stakeholders.

While speaking directly to the new council heads, the governor made clear that their positions came with a political obligation.

Source: Legit.ng