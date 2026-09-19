Galatasaray lead the Turkish Super League with 13 points after five matches ahead of a blockbuster clash with Trabzonspor

Famous football-predicting cat Nimbus Pronos has backed Galatasaray to win and go into the international break on top

Galatasaray face the game without Victor Osimhen and Mario Lemina, while Paul Onuachu has returned for Trabzonspor

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are set to meet in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Turkish Super League season, with the leaders looking to extend their lead before the September-October international break.

Galatasaray sit at the top of the table on 13 points from five games, while Trabzonspor are placed ninth with seven points despite significant spending during the summer transfer window.

Paul Onuachu returns for Trabzonspor ahead of Galatasaray clash. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

Okan Buruk's side have historically dominated this fixture, losing only once in the past four years against the Black Sea club.

Mysterious cat predicts Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Nimbus Pronos, the cat who has built a reputation for predicting football results, has tipped Galatasaray to take all three points in the match.

The prediction was shared in a video posted on Instagram, showing the cat selecting the Istanbul side to win and head into the international break still at the summit of the league standings.

Galatasaray will be without two important players for the contest. Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker on loan from Napoli, and midfielder Mario Lemina are both ruled out of the game.

Their absence could affect the champions' attacking output in what is expected to be a tight encounter.

On the other side, Trabzonspor received a boost with the return of Paul Onuachu, the towering Nigerian forward, who gives the home side an aerial threat and a focal point in attack.

Galatasaray’s update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray provided an update on Victor Osimhen's injury ahead of the crucial match against Trabzonspor.

The striker, who has been sidelined since the win over Istanbul Basaksehir, was included in the Super Eagles squad, prompting a response from Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng