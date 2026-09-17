Petrol prices have risen to as high as ₦1,500 per litre in Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Borno and Zamfara, while Taraba recorded prices of up to ₦1,700

Several other states, including Kaduna, Jigawa, Kogi, Plateau, Bauchi and Adamawa, are now selling petrol for between ₦1,400 and ₦1,480 per litre

The rising petrol prices are increasing transportation costs and putting additional pressure on motorists, commuters and businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, has risen sharply across several parts of Nigeria, with motorists in some states now paying between ₦1,400 and ₦1,500 per litre.

The latest increase has pushed the price to as high as ₦1,500 per litre in Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Zamfara, while several other states are recording prices above ₦1,400.

Fuel Price Hits ₦1,500: Full List of Nigerian States Where Petrol is Now Costliest

Source: UGC

The development has raised concerns among motorists and commuters, particularly in northern states where the higher petrol prices are already affecting transportation costs.

Petrol hits ₦1,500 in northern states

According to Punch, in Yobe State, motorists in Damaturu reported buying petrol for between ₦1,500 and ₦1,520 per litre at some filling stations. A resident, Hassan Auwalu, confirmed that he currently pays ₦1,500 for a litre.

In Kano, petrol was selling for between ₦1,460 and ₦1,500 per litre at most filling stations in the metropolis. The increase has reportedly forced some vehicle owners to park their cars, while commercial tricycle operators have raised fares by about 50 per cent, depending on the distance travelled.

Similarly, petrol prices in Sokoto rose to between ₦1,465 and ₦1,500 per litre, up from about ₦1,365 previously. Some stations, including AA Rano, Shafa and Total, sold the product at ₦1,465, while some major marketers charged between ₦1,470 and ₦1,500.

In Borno, motorists in Maiduguri were paying ₦1,500 per litre. One motorist, Ishaku Curutsi, said he bought petrol from Matrix filling station at that price.

Petrol also reached ₦1,500 per litre in Zamfara, with filling stations in Gusau and surrounding areas selling between ₦1,450 and ₦1,500, compared with the previous price of ₦1,350.

In Taraba, motorists reported prices ranging from ₦1,500 to as much as ₦1,700 per litre at some filling stations, a development expected to further increase transportation and logistics costs.

Petrol prices rise above ₦1,400 in other states

The price increase has also spread to several other parts of the country.

In Kaduna, petrol sold for as much as ₦1,450 per litre, while NNPC Mega stations sold at ₦1,439. In Jigawa, motorists paid between ₦1,460 and ₦1,480 per litre at many filling stations in Dutse.

In Kogi, petrol sold for ₦1,400 to ₦1,450 per litre in Lokoja, while in Plateau, prices ranged from ₦1,450 to ₦1,470 per litre in Jos.

The commodity sold for about ₦1,460 to ₦1,470 in Bauchi, while prices in Adamawa ranged from ₦1,400 to ₦1,470. In Mubi, however, motorists reportedly paid between ₦1,700 and ₦1,850 per litre.

Fuel Price Hits ₦1,500: Full List of Nigerian States Where Petrol is Now Costliest

Source: UGC

Other states have also recorded significant increases, although prices remain below ₦1,500 in many locations. Petrol sold for about ₦1,400 in Rivers and Bayelsa, while prices in Asaba, Delta State, ranged from ₦1,400 to ₦1,410.

In Ekiti, Edo and Kwara, petrol prices generally ranged from around ₦1,380 to ₦1,450, depending on the filling station and location.

The latest price movements underscore the wide disparities in petrol prices across the country, with motorists in some areas now paying significantly more than consumers in others.

Petrol landing cost hits ₦1,311

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol landing costs rose to ₦1,311 per litre and that Lagos depot owners are withholding sales amid concerns over higher replacement costs.

The development comes as international crude prices approach $105 per barrel, increasing pressure on Nigeria’s imported petrol supply chain.

Lagos filling stations already selling petrol at up to ₦1,310 per litre, depot operators are reassessing their stocks before resuming sales.

Source: Legit.ng