The US State Department upgraded its Saudi Arabia travel advisory to Level 3, citing threats from Iranian drone and missile strikes, terrorism, and exit ban risks

American citizens face arrest for social media posts critical of the Saudi government, including content published before entering the country

The Yemen border region carries a Level 4 Do Not Travel designation, with US government staff barred from going within 20 miles of it

The United States State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the country due to threats including Iranian drone and missile attacks, terrorism, exit bans, and strict local laws governing online activity.

The advisory, current as of August 30, 2026, identifies multiple threats that put both residents and visitors at risk.

US advises it’s citizens against traveling to Iran.

Source: Getty Images

It follows the outbreak of hostilities between the US and Iran on February 28, 2026, which has since triggered a sustained pattern of drone and missile strikes from Iran targeting cities, airports, energy infrastructure, military bases, and diplomatic facilities across Saudi Arabia. Commercial flights remain operational but have faced significant disruption.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a Notice to Airmen warning of risks to civil aviation in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman region.

Terrorism and Border Risks

The State Department warns that terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia can happen with little or no prior warning, particularly around public holidays. Attacks may involve knives, firearms, or vehicles, and potential targets include hotels, transport hubs, shopping centres, tourist sites, markets, entertainment venues, and government buildings.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have also threatened further strikes on Saudi territory, and falling debris from intercepted drones and missiles poses an additional hazard, especially for those near energy infrastructure or military installations close to the Yemeni border.

The Yemen border region carries a Level 4 Do Not Travel designation, the highest warning tier. Armed groups in Yemen have repeatedly struck Saudi border towns using drones, missiles, and rockets.

US government employees stationed in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border without special authorisation. Non-essential travel to the Qatif area is also banned for US government staff, and travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, and Najran requires prior approval.

Exit Bans and Social Media Arrests

Beyond physical security threats, the advisory flags serious legal risks for American travellers. Saudi authorities have detained US citizens under exit bans tied to unpaid fees, family disputes, or financial disagreements. These bans can persist for years, even after a criminal sentence has been completed or a civil case resolved.

The advisory also raises concern about social media activity. Saudi law has been applied to prosecute individuals for posts made outside the country, including content that simply liked or reshared comments critical of the Saudi government, its leadership, or religion. Prison sentences for such offences have reached up to 45 years. The State Department cautions that local authorities may disregard the timing, location, or context in which posts were originally made.

As of August 30, 2026, family members of US government employees posted in Saudi Arabia are permitted to join them in the country.

Source: Legit.ng