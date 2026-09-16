Media personality Judas the Bead Maker has spoken about the criticism people who underwent BBL procedures in recent years now face

Judas said recipients from 2024 to 2026 are constantly being asked to justify their decisions

She argued that the changing conversation around BBL has left some people questioning whether the procedure still offers the benefits they expected

Media personality and content creator Judas the Bead Maker has opened up about the growing scrutiny surrounding Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) procedures.

Judas, who has previously shared details of her own experience with cosmetic surgery, took a humorous but pointed look at what she described as the difficult position of people who recently underwent the procedure, reports Daily Post.

Judas the Bead criticises people who underwent BBL procedures in recent years. Photo: Judas.

Source: Instagram

According to Judas, people who had BBL procedures in 2024, 2025 and 2026 now find themselves repeatedly explaining why they made the decision, reports Leadership Newspaper.

She said:

“Nobody has suffered as much as those of us who got BBL in 2024, 2025 and 2026. We’re constantly having to explain ourselves because there’s no benefit to BBL anymore.”

Her comment highlights how quickly beauty trends and public attitudes towards cosmetic procedures can change.

The content creator is not speaking entirely from the sidelines.

She has previously been open about undergoing BBL and other cosmetic procedures, including sharing aspects of her recovery with her online audience.

Judas says recipients from 2024 to 2026 are constantly being asked to justify their decisions. Photo: Judas.

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo slams men's infidelity in marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo spoke against the double standards surrounding marriage and infidelity.

The actress dismissed the notion that men should be excused for cheating while women remain loyal.

She argued that relationships demand equality and that men who claim they cannot control themselves need to exercise discipline and respect.

Source: Legit.ng