Judas the Bead Maker Shares Why Recent Women With BBL Are Having Hard Time
- Media personality Judas the Bead Maker has spoken about the criticism people who underwent BBL procedures in recent years now face
- Judas said recipients from 2024 to 2026 are constantly being asked to justify their decisions
- She argued that the changing conversation around BBL has left some people questioning whether the procedure still offers the benefits they expected
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Media personality and content creator Judas the Bead Maker has opened up about the growing scrutiny surrounding Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) procedures.
Judas, who has previously shared details of her own experience with cosmetic surgery, took a humorous but pointed look at what she described as the difficult position of people who recently underwent the procedure, reports Daily Post.
According to Judas, people who had BBL procedures in 2024, 2025 and 2026 now find themselves repeatedly explaining why they made the decision, reports Leadership Newspaper.
She said:
“Nobody has suffered as much as those of us who got BBL in 2024, 2025 and 2026. We’re constantly having to explain ourselves because there’s no benefit to BBL anymore.”
Her comment highlights how quickly beauty trends and public attitudes towards cosmetic procedures can change.
The content creator is not speaking entirely from the sidelines.
She has previously been open about undergoing BBL and other cosmetic procedures, including sharing aspects of her recovery with her online audience.
Uche Ogbodo slams men's infidelity in marriage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo spoke against the double standards surrounding marriage and infidelity.
The actress dismissed the notion that men should be excused for cheating while women remain loyal.
She argued that relationships demand equality and that men who claim they cannot control themselves need to exercise discipline and respect.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.