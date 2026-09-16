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Australia Releases Age Limit for Exceptionally Talented Foreigners Applying for Permanent Visa
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Australia Releases Age Limit for Exceptionally Talented Foreigners Applying for Permanent Visa

by  Victor Duru
2 min read
  • Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published age eligibility conditions for the Subclass 858 National Innovation Visa, a permanent residency option
  • The visa targets foreigners with internationally recognised records of exceptional achievement in eligible fields
  • Applicants under 18 or aged 55 and above face an extra requirement that sets them apart from other candidates

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Australia has revealed the age requirements for the Subclass 858 National Innovation Visa, a permanent visa designed for highly talented foreigners who have demonstrated internationally recognised achievement in their field.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility details, confirming that applicants of any age can apply for the visa.

Australia publishes age rules for highly talented foreigners seeking permanent residency
Australia reveals age limit for highly talented foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang, Hilary Wardhaugh
Source: Getty Images

However, those who are under 18 years old or aged 55 and above at the time of application must meet an additional condition: they must be of exceptional benefit to the Australian community.

Australia: What "exceptional benefit" means

According to the department, the exceptional benefit must be ongoing, sustained, and realised shortly after the applicant migrates to Australia.

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The government listed several examples of what this benefit could look like, including making exceptional contributions to the Australian economy, creating employment opportunities for a large number of Australian residents, driving research, development, and innovation in sectors of national importance, and raising Australia's global standing in a significant area.

The visa is formally called the National Innovation Visa and sits under the broader category of permanent residence pathways for individuals at the top of their fields globally.

Australia: Who the visa targets

The Subclass 858 visa is not designed for general skilled migrants. It is specifically aimed at people with an outstanding record of achievement, making it one of Australia's more selective permanent visa options.

While the age requirement is open to all, the additional burden placed on younger and older applicants signals that the government expects these groups to offer a particularly strong case for their long-term value to the country.

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New Zealand publishes 4 key benefits of its Talent Work visa for foreigners

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had released the conditions for highly talented foreigners seeking its permanent visa.

Australia introduces permanent visa for exceptionally talented foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had offered permanent visas to highly talented foreigners and highlighted those who qualify.

The visa targets individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement, and covers four main areas of talent.

Beyond the achievement requirement, applicants must also secure a nominator who holds a national reputation in their relevant field.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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