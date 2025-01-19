ESUT admission list: How to check status and next steps after acceptance

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) is a leading institution that offers various STEM disciplines. Modelled after Havard University, entry into the university is a notable achievement for candidates on the ESUT admission list. Learn how to check your admission status and register for your preferred programme.

ESUT was established in 1980 as the first university of technology.

ESUT was established in 1980 as a catalyst for technological development in the region. Formerly known as Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), the institution has grown into one of the best universities in Nigeria.

Is the ESUT admission list out?

Admission to the state university for the 2024/2025 academic year is in progress. You can either access the results on the ESUT admission portal or the JAMB e-facility portal.

How to check the admission list for JUPEB students

For Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) applicants, admission to the university's programmes is still in progress. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your admission status.

The ESUT admission status checking portal for JUPEB students.

Go to the ESUT admission portal for JUPEB students. Enter your application number in the required field. Click on 'Submit' to access your profile. View your admission status on the screen.

Checking the admission list for regular students

All successful candidates who meet the school's admission requirements can view their admission status on the school's portal or the CAPS platform. Follow these steps to find out your application status on the school's admission portal.

ESUT's official admission status-checking portal for regular students.

Open your browser and visit the ESUT admission portal. Key in your JAMB registration number in the required field. Click on 'Submit' to view your admission status on the screen.

Checking the admission list on the JAMB e-facility portal

The JAMB E-facility portal.

JAMB's Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) automates the admissions process, allowing you to check your admission status. Follow these steps to find out your status.

Open your browser and visit the JAMB e-facility portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you do not have an account, click the 'Create An Account' option to complete the registration process first. Scroll down to locate the 'Check Admission Status' button and click on it. Select the examination year corresponding to your UTME attempt (e.g., 2024). Enter your JAMB registration number in the specified field. Click on the 'Check Admission Status' button to view your results. Click on 'Access My CAPS' for more information about your admission status.

Checking admission status for ICS, ESPLE and Sandwich students

The ESUT admission portal allows ICS, ESPLE Diploma and Sandwich students to access their application details by name. Follow these steps to confirm your admission status.

ESUT's admission list-checking portal for ICS, ESPLE and Sandwich students.

Go to the ESUT admission portal. Choose the appropriate link for checking admission status for ICS, ESPLE and undergraduate Sandwich students. Select the appropriate programme from the drop-down list and click on it. Choose your academic session (e.g. 2024-2025). Enter your name in the required field. Preferably your surname. Click on 'Submit' to access your profile and admission status. To access your ESUT admission letter for the ICS program, click on 'Print ICS Admission Letter' on the admission portal. Key in your name after selecting the correct academic session. Click on the search icon in the bottom right corner to print your admission letter.

ESUT registration procedure

Once you have confirmed your admission status, you should visit the JAMB website to access your admission letter. Thereafter, visit the school's admissions office for details on course registration. Here are the steps you are expected to follow for this procedure.

ESUT's course registration website.

Log on to the ESUT admission portal. On the 'Regular Students' section, locate the 'Click here to log into your profile' link. On the login dashboard, enter your username and password. Once logged in, click on the 'Registration' tab. Click the 'Register Course' button on the menu. Select the appropriate academic session, e.g., 2024-2025, with the semester. Choose the courses for your program and verify before submitting the selection.

The admission process for Enugu State University of Science and Technology's next academic year is still ongoing.

Successful candidates will be notified of their admission status via text message. Alternatively, they can check their admission status on the ESUT portal or the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System.

The ESUT admission list contains the names of all successful candidates who have been offered provisional admission to the university's programmes. Candidates can check their admission status through the school's portal or the JAMB e-facility portal.

