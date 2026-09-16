Aliko Dangote has mentioned one of the biggest mistakes of his business career after committing billions of naira to it

He blamed challenges such as imported textiles and weak protection for local manufacturers for making the investment unsustainable

Dangote also urged wealthy Africans to invest more in factories and productive businesses instead of spending heavily on private jets and luxury

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has opened up about one of the biggest setbacks he experienced during his decades-long business career.

Dangote described his investment in Nigeria’s textile industry as a major mistake, despite the billions of naira he committed to building and expanding businesses in the sector.

Aliko Dangote opens up on biggest business mistake that cost him billions of naira

Source: UGC

The billionaire made the disclosure during an interview with ARISE News presenter Ojy Okpe, where he reflected on some of the ventures he pursued before becoming one of Africa’s most prominent industrialists.

Dangote recalls costly textile investment

According to Dangote, his experience in the textile industry was particularly challenging, as huge capital investments failed to produce the expected results.

He disclosed that he established Dangote General Textile Mills in Kano and also acquired the foreign shareholder in Nigeria Textile Mill as part of his efforts to strengthen his position in the industry.

However, the businessman said the investment eventually became difficult to sustain because of the wider problems confronting Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

He pointed to inadequate protection for local manufacturers and intense competition from imported textiles as some of the factors that undermined the industry.

The experience appears to have influenced Dangote’s subsequent focus on large-scale industrial projects in sectors such as cement, fertiliser, petrochemicals and petroleum refining.

His latest major venture, the Dangote Refinery, has significantly expanded Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity and is now the subject of a public offer on the Nigerian Exchange.

Billionaire questions Africa’s luxury spending culture

Dangote also criticised wealthy Africans who spend enormous amounts on private jets and other luxury items without putting more of their resources into productive businesses.

He argued that Africa needs its wealthiest individuals to invest more heavily in factories and industries that create jobs, boost production, and reduce the continent’s dependence on imports.

He said luxury spending, while providing personal comfort, does little to create large-scale employment or drive industrial development across the continent.

Interestingly, Dangote acknowledged that he was once attracted to the same luxury lifestyle he now questions.

The businessman said he bought his first private aircraft at about 22, showing that his views on wealth and luxury have evolved over the years.

As his business empire expanded, Dangote said his priorities changed, with greater emphasis now placed on investments capable of producing long-term economic value.

Aliko Dangote opens up on biggest business mistake that cost him billions of naira

Source: UGC

His business interests today span cement, oil refining, fertiliser, petrochemicals and food production, with the Dangote Group maintaining operations and investments across several African countries.

For Dangote, wealth is ultimately measured not only by the luxury it can provide but also by the industries, jobs and economic opportunities it can create.

Dangote plans to become top fertiliser producer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the richest man in Africa plans to make the Dangote Group and Nigeria the world’s leading producer of fertiliser.

Dangote said his fertiliser plant in Lagos plans to increase urea production from 3 million to 12 million tonnes by 2028.

Source: Legit.ng