• ASUU's Lagos State Government-owned Universities Joint Campus Group declared a total and indefinite strike across three state universities on Tuesday

• The union said the Lagos State Government allowed a September 13 deadline to pass without initiating any dialogue with the branches

• ASUU's principal demand is the full domestication of the December 2025 ASUU-FGN Agreement across all Lagos State-owned universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State Government-owned Universities Joint Campus Group, on Tuesday declared a total and indefinite strike affecting Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

The union said the strike took effect immediately, following the Lagos State Government's failure to act on a 14-day ultimatum that expired on August 31, 2026. ASUU said the government also ignored a final warning issued on September 10 and allowed the September 13 deadline to pass without opening any dialogue with the union.

ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike in 3 Lagos State Universities, Gives Reason

Source: Twitter

The declaration was signed by three officials: Olusegun Babalola, Coordinator of the Steering Committee at ASUU-LASU; Grace Abimbola, Acting Chairman of ASUU-LASUED; and Murisiku Onigemo, Chairman of ASUU-LASUSTECH.

ASUU's core demands

The union's central demand is the full domestication and implementation of the December 2025 ASUU-Federal Government of Nigeria Agreement across all three Lagos State-owned universities. This includes payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and other welfare provisions for both serving and retired academic staff.

"Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Lagos State Government on 31 August 2026, the Academic Staff Union of Universities Joint Campus Group — comprising Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology — hereby declares a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action effective immediately," the statement read.

ASUU said the strike would remain in place until the state government signed, domesticated, and fully implemented the applicable sections of the 2025 agreement. The union described the action as a "rescue mission for Lagos State education," adding that it acted with a "heavy heart" and urged students and parents to remain calm and law-abiding in the meantime.

National leadership backing

The union confirmed that ASUU's national leadership gave its full backing to the strike, having supported the branches through earlier steps including letters to university administrations, governing councils, and state officials.

ASUU also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, alumni associations, and civil society groups to lend their voices to the demand, while reaffirming its readiness for dialogue once the government showed genuine commitment to resolving the dispute.

The Lagos State-owned universities join a number of other universities across Nigeria where ASUU branches have embarked on strikes, pressuring their respective state governments to domesticate and implement the 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement.

Source: Legit.ng