Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, marks 74th birthday on Sunday, September 13

Ordained priest of the Roman Catholic Church in 1984, Ezeokafor is already 42 years in the Lord's vineyard

The Anambra governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has described Ezeokafor as a priest with excellence and distinction

Awka, Anambra state - Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, has heartily congratulated His Lordship, Most Reverend Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor, the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, on the joyful occasion of his 74th birthday on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

In a statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Sunday, September 13, Governor Soludo eulogised Bishop Ezeokafor "for devoting his life to the service of God and humanity through his decades of priestly devotion."

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo congratulates Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Paulinus Ezeokafor, on his 74th birthday. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Soludo said, according to Guardian:

"Having been ordained a priest in 1984, Bishop Ezeokafor served as Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Diocese from 2007 to 2011 and continues as the bishop of the diocese with distinction, pastoral wisdom, and unrelenting commitment. Bishop Ezeokafor has today become a living testimony of divine possibilities.

"His Lordship remains a respected spiritual father, a consistent advocate of peace, unity, and development, and a steady moral voice whose leadership continues to enrich the faith community and the larger society in Anambra State and beyond."

Per Vanguard, the governor prayed that God would continue to grant the bishop robust health, strength, wisdom, and grace for many more impactful years in the service of God and humanity.

Bishop Ezeokafor reflects on 42 years

Meanwhile, in an exclusive telephone interview with a Legit.ng correspondent, Bishop Ezeokafor said his birthday was not only a personal celebration but also an opportunity for reflection on his remarkable journey of faith and service over the past 42 years.

He expressed his profound sense of fulfilment and happiness and shared how the birthday served as a reminder of the countless lives he had touched over the years, both within the church and in the broader community.

He said:

"My priesthood has spanned an impressive 42 years, during which I dedicated myself to serving God and his congregation with unwavering commitment.

"My life in priesthood stands as a testament to a life richly lived in faith and service. My priestly journey is not merely a reflection of personal achievements but a beacon of hope and inspiration for others, encouraging them to embrace their own journeys with purpose and dedication."

He recounted the ups and downs he experienced along the way, highlighting how each moment contributed to his spiritual growth and understanding of his vocation. He painted a clear picture of a life devoted to pastoral care, community engagement, and the pursuit of justice and love.

Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor reflects on his future plans as he approaches retirement from active priestly duties. Photo credit: Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor

Source: Facebook

Bishop Ezeokafor shares plans after retirement

Looking towards the future, Bishop Ezeokafor shared his intentions for the next phase of his life, particularly as he approaches retirement from active priestly duties.

He emphasised that although he may soon step back from his formal role, his commitment to living for God and humanity would remain unwavering.

The bishop expressed a fervent desire to continue his mission of service in new and meaningful ways, doing the work of love, compassion, and supporting those in need.

Read more Anambra state news

Eight Anambra pastors remanded

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state, remanded eight pastors in a correctional centre after they were arraigned over alleged violations of the state’s Homeland Security Law, 2025, including hiring paid actors to stage “fake” miracles.

The pastors were brought before the court by operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, led by Ken Emeakayi, the special adviser on security to Governor Soludo.

Some of the Anambra pastors, who pleaded innocent, were arraigned before Justice Jude Obiorah alongside “agents” they allegedly used to procure persons who were paid to pretend they had been healed or delivered.

Source: Legit.ng