The Nigerian government has unveiled a N1 million CREDITCORP loan for Nigerians to buy laptops, phones and other gadgets

The programme offers young Nigerians the opportunity to buy gadgets to boost their digital skills

The programme is available via the CREDITCORP C.L.I.C.K.D portal for Nigerians to access

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For millions of Nigerians struggling to afford laptops, smartphones and other essential gadgets, a new federal initiative could provide a pathway to ownership without the burden of paying the entire cost upfront.

The Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Devices programme, better known as C.L.I.C.K.D., allows eligible Nigerians to obtain productivity devices through consumer credit and repay over an agreed period.

How to apply for FG's CREDITCORP C.L.I.C.K.D programme. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Introduced by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, CREDICORP, the programme seeks to remove one of the biggest obstacles facing students, freelancers, entrepreneurs and digital workers: the high cost of reliable technology.

Reports indicate that applicants may access financing of up to N1 million, subject to eligibility and the conditions set by participating lenders.

However, CREDICORP’s official programme page does not currently state a universal N1 million limit, interest rate or repayment period. Applicants should, therefore, confirm the final terms with their selected financial institution.

What Nigerians can obtain through C.L.I.C.K.D.

C.L.I.C.K.D. is CREDICORP’s flagship digital-device financing initiative. It helps working Nigerians acquire smartphones, laptops, tablets, connectivity equipment and digital-learning tools through structured repayment plans.

Unlike a cash loan that beneficiaries may spend freely, the programme focuses on providing devices needed for education, employment, entrepreneurship and participation in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

A laptop could help a student complete online courses, while a smartphone may allow a small-business owner to receive payments, promote products and communicate with customers. Freelancers and remote workers can also use the devices to pursue jobs and income opportunities online.

Who can benefit from the scheme?

The programme targets economically active Nigerians who require digital tools for work, learning or business.

Its first national pilot is being implemented in partnership with the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent programme under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Under the pilot, eligible 3MTT fellows can obtain laptops and other work-ready devices on credit. The initial phase involves 1,000 locally assembled laptops, with the programme expected to expand to more Nigerians as additional lenders, manufacturers and technology vendors join.

Submitting an expression of interest does not guarantee approval. Each application will be assessed according to the lending institution’s credit requirements.

How to apply for C.L.I.C.K.D.

Interested applicants can begin with these steps:

Visit the official CREDICORP C.L.I.C.K.D. portal. Click the “I’m Interested” button. Complete the expression-of-interest form with accurate personal and employment information. Explore the available credit options and choose a participating financial institution. Submit the required documents for assessment. If approved, select an eligible device and review the repayment terms before accepting the offer.

CREDICORP says its broader credit process requires applicants to choose a participating lender, submit an application and receive approval before accessing credit.

Applicants must understand the repayment terms

C.L.I.C.K.D. is not a grant, free-device giveaway or N1 million cash payment. Beneficiaries receive approved devices on credit and must repay according to the lender’s terms.

Complete steps to apply for FG's N1 million CREDITCORP loan to buy laptops and other gadgets. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Before accepting an offer, applicants should check the interest rate, monthly instalment, total repayment amount, applicable fees and consequences of late payment. Successful repayment may strengthen a beneficiary’s credit history, while missed payments could damage it.

The scheme offers a potentially valuable bridge into the digital economy, but applicants must borrow responsibly and select devices they can comfortably repay.

How to qualify for FG’s free data

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian students in public schools and tertiary institutions may soon have access to free daily internet data as the Federal Government moves to support digital learning and reduce the cost of online education.

The initiative, being developed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Ministry of Education, is expected to provide 100MB of data daily from October 1, 2026, to eligible students.

Source: Legit.ng