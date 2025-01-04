Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda paid a touching homage to his late friend and colleague, Mohbad, at a concert in Ibadan on January 3

Bella Shmurda played an array of Mohbad hits in an emotional moment that touched the audience, honouring the rapper's artistic legacy

The highlight of the night was when he invited Mohbad's one-year-old son, Liam, onto the stage, which elicited cheers from the audience

A video has surfaced online, capturing the emotional moment when Afrobeats artist Bella Shmurda honoured the late Mohbad on what would have been his posthumous birthday.

Legit.n reported that Mohbad tragically passed away on September 29, 2023, leaving a significant void in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

Bella Shmurda brought out Mohbad's son at Ibandan concert. Crecit: @iammohbad, @bellashmurda

Despite ongoing legal investigations, the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda performed at the Tension Rave in Ibadan on Friday night, and a powerful video from the event has been shared online.

During the performance, Bella Shmurda can be seen on stage, with a particularly moving moment when Mohbad's son, Liam, is brought to the stage by his father, sitting on his shoulders. As Mohbad's song plays, Bella Shmurda energizes the crowd in tribute.

This heartfelt gesture has stirred deep emotions online, with many fans calling for justice for Mohbad and expressing their admiration for Bella Shmurda's ongoing support and solidarity with Mohbad's family.

In a previous report, fun videos from Liam's first birthday party emerged on social media, with a video showing singer Bella Shmurda in attendance.

Videos from Mohbad's son's party showed the moment some of the guests in attendance tried to take pictures of Bella Shmurda.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bella Shmurda, a close friend of Mohbad, broke down after the former Marlian signee's death.

In the trending video, Bella was seen giving a heartwarming speech about his recently deceased colleague.

During the procession, Bella Shmurda spoke about his relationship with Mohbad. He shared that the late singer was his best friend.

The young singer noted in his speech that it leaves him sad and distraught knowing he left Nigeria just two days before he received a call telling him his bestfriend was dead.

Bella, also with a teary face, went on to note, saying he misses his best friend already.

Bella Shmurda's clip carrying Mohbad's went viral

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwa_yanmifeh:

"I cried again 😢😢😢💔💔RIP star boy ."

emcee_leno:

"Even after life Bella still dey for Moh.... Na the real Friends for life be this."

prettycide:

"This just brought tears to my eyes , Liam may God keep you and guide you , may him cause his face to shine upon you always . Continue to rest in perfect peace ilerioluwa Aloba."

irewunmiade:

"And Baba Mohb keep wearing cele cloth doing tiktok live kakiri."

ireclothing:

"Bella and Hayan God bless you ,you lives will not be cut short."

mohbad_the_legend:

"Moh didn’t lie when he called Bella real. Thank you.'

abanikanda_family:

"Who don die still get glory pass who dey alive, Zino see your life."

Bella Shmurda calls for justice, warns government

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bella Shmurda, via his social media pages, launched a myriad of digs at the Lagos State government not to pull any foul play in their handling of Mohbad's death.

In his post, Bella fervently urged the government to do the needful about those who tormented and harassed Mohbad before his untimely demise.

Since the passing of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has been vocal in his call for justice for his late friend, noting he was willing to get justice for him legally or illegally.

