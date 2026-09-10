Dangote’s estimated wealth has surged to nearly $54 billion after his refinery ownership was disclosed

His refinery IPO will raise $1.63 billion as the company targets a November stock market listing

Stronger profits and falling debt boost the refinery, though its eventual market price will determine Dangote’s true fortune

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Aliko Dangote’s estimated wealth has climbed to about $54 billion after the prospectus for the planned initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery disclosed that he owns 87.27% of the company.

A calculation by Billionaires Africa valued Dangote’s stakes in four companies at N71.46 trillion, equivalent to $53.99 billion using an exchange rate of N1,323.55 to the dollar and Nigerian Exchange closing prices on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Aliko Dangote's wealth rises in the new billionaire ranking. Credit Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The figure is significantly above estimates by major global wealth trackers. Bloomberg had valued Dangote at $35.5 billion on September 6, while Forbes placed his fortune at $32.5 billion on September 7.

Dangote, 69, has remained Africa’s richest person for more than a decade, building his business empire from commodities trading into a group spanning cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser and oil refining.

Refinery IPO reveals massive ownership

The refinery is offering 4.1 billion new ordinary shares at N525 each to raise about N2.15 trillion, or $1.63 billion.

The offer, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, opens on September 14 and closes on October 13, 2026. Trading is expected to begin in November, while the company could issue up to 30% additional shares if demand is strong.

The prospectus reveals that Dangote’s combined beneficial interest amounts to 104.83 billion shares, representing 87.27% of the 120.13 billion shares currently in issue.

At the N525 offer price, his stake is valued at N55.04 trillion, or $41.58 billion.

If the base offer is fully subscribed, his ownership would fall to 84.39% as new shares are issued.

Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, NNPC Limited, currently owns 6.815% of the refinery and would be diluted to about 6.59% under the base offer.

Refinery posts stronger financial results

The IPO comes as the refinery’s financial position improves significantly.

Its secured debt fell to $5.67 billion at the end of June from $6.24 billion at the end of 2025. The company also recorded a net profit of $1.82 billion in the first six months of 2026, compared with a $282.1 million loss during the same period in 2025.

The refinery currently processes 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily and plans to double capacity by 2030 through a proposed $14.3 billion expansion.

Cement, sugar and salt add billions

Dangote’s other listed holdings also contribute substantially to his fortune.

His combined stake in Dangote Cement was worth about N15.15 trillion, or $11.45 billion, based on the September 9 closing price.

His holdings in Dangote Sugar were valued at about N995.3 billion, while his stake in NASCON Allied Industries was worth approximately N274 billion.

Together, these investments underline the scale of Dangote’s diversified Nigerian business empire.

Why Bloomberg and Forbes show lower figures

The major difference between the $54 billion estimate and the figures published by Bloomberg and Forbes largely comes down to how the refinery is valued.

Bloomberg has valued the refinery based largely on its construction cost, while the IPO prospectus places a much higher implied valuation on the company through the N525 offer price.

Dangote Refinery's IPO lifts Aliko's wealth as filing shows 85% stake.

Source: UGC

However, the $54 billion estimate should not be treated as a definitive new market value for Dangote’s fortune. The N525 price is an IPO offer price, not yet a publicly traded market price.

The refinery’s eventual share price when trading begins in November will determine how investors value Dangote’s largest asset.

Aliko Dangote makes $1 billion in 24 hours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote's net worth climbed $1 billion on Monday to reach $32.5 billion, according to the Forbes real-time billionaire tracker, as investors sized up the upcoming public offering of his petroleum refinery.

The single-day gain followed a $3.3 million rise on Friday and lifted his fortune 3.3% from $31.5 billion, based on figures recorded at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng