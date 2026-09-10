An NDLEA officer was stabbed in the stomach on Tuesday during a drug enforcement operation in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State

A group of youths attacked the NDLEA operatives while resisting the arrest of one of their own in the Anguwan Zango area of Tilden Fulani

The Bauchi State Command has declared the suspect wanted as his identity and address remain unknown

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was stabbed in the stomach during a drug crackdown on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, in Anguwan Zango, Tilden Fulani, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The attack happened at around 11am when NDLEA personnel moved into the area to break up a gathering of youths known for drug use.

NDLEA Operative Stabbed in Bauchi During Drug Arrest, Suspect Declared Wanted

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, a resident of the area, who spoke to Tribune on condition of anonymity, said the operatives had gone to Zango because it was a spot where "boys used to indulge in smoking weeds and taking other dangerous drugs."

How the attack unfolded

The resident, who was not at the scene but was briefed on the events, said the NDLEA team managed to arrest one of the youths and was trying to place him inside their vehicle when other young men in the area pushed back.

During the struggle to free the arrested suspect, one of the youths pulled out a sharp object and drove it into the stomach of one of the operatives.

The attackers then scattered and fled, leaving the NDLEA team to care for their wounded colleague on the scene.

Suspect declared wanted

The Bauchi State Command of the NDLEA has declared the person responsible for the stabbing wanted. Authorities say they have not yet confirmed the suspect's identity or home address.

An NDLEA official at the command headquarters in Bauchi confirmed the incident when contacted via WhatsApp but did not offer further details, saying only: "Yes, it's true."

The condition of the injured operative was not disclosed by the command.

Source: Legit.ng