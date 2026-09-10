George Ilenikhena is on the verge of his first Super Eagles call-up after a strong start to the season with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

The 20-year-old Lagos-born striker earns a base salary of €6.1 million per year at Al-Ittihad, with bonuses pushing his annual package to €7.65 million

Injuries to strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu have significantly improved Ilenikhena's chances of featuring in the Nigeria squad

George Ilenikhena is closing in on a first call-up to the Super Eagles, and the spotlight falling on the 20-year-old striker has drawn attention to just how much he earns at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

The striker grew up in Lagos before moving to Europe in 2021, spending the bulk of his time in France with a single season in Belgium. He joined Al-Ittihad from Monaco in February 2026, making the switch to Saudi Arabia at a young age.

George Ilenikhena celebrates after scoring for Al-Ittihad. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

His form since arriving has been difficult to ignore. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored six goals in seven appearances across all competitions this season, a return that has put him firmly in the conversation for a Nigeria debut.

Ilenikhena’s salary in Saudi Arabia

According to sports finance website Capology, Ilenikhena takes home a base salary of €6.1 million per year, with an additional bonus package of roughly €1.5 million, bringing his total annual earnings to €7.65 million.

On a weekly basis, that works out to approximately €147,115, which converts to around ₦266 million. He hardly flaunts his wealth, but once shared a sneak peek of his Lexus LX SUV on Instagram.

Ilenikhena's path to the Nigerian national team has been helped by injury problems affecting the strikers ahead of him in the pecking order.

Both Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu are unlikely to be fit in time for the upcoming squad, which could create the opening the Al-Ittihad forward needs to earn his first senior international appearance.

Should the call-up materialise, it would mark a significant moment for a player who only recently turned 20 and is already commanding one of the larger salary packages in his league.

Chelle endorses Ilenikhena’s post

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle endorsed George Ilenikhena’s post after the striker hinted at his first Super Eagles call-up.

The Al-Ittihad forward shared a post on Instagram appearing to confirm his invitation and manager Chelle liked the post as a sign of endorsement.

Source: Legit.ng