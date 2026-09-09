Ganiyu Zainab held a First Class and was her department's scholar from 100 to 300 level before her final result changed everything

She graduated with a 4.4+ GPA as Second Best Graduating Student, receiving a Second Class Upper Division

Zainab admitted the outcome broke her emotionally, but said it took courage to share her story publicly on X

Ganiyu Zainab, a Nigerian university graduate, has opened up about one of the most painful experiences of her academic journey after sharing her final result on X.

Zainab revealed that she had maintained a First Class standing and held the position of departmental scholar from her first year through to her third year of study.

Graduate shares how she missed having a first class. Photo credit: @Ganiyu Zainab/X.

Source: Twitter

By every measure, she appeared to be on course for the grade she had worked towards throughout her time at university.

When her final results arrived, however, she graduated with a 4.4+ grade point average, earning a Second Class Upper Division and finishing as the Second Best Graduating Student in her department.

The Grief Behind the Result

Despite the objective achievement her result represents, Zainab was candid about how the outcome affected her mentally and emotionally.

Writing on X alongside a photo of her result, she described the experience as something that "broke me in ways I didn't expect," adding that she was still grieving it at the time of posting.

She wrote:

"I was on First Class and the dept. scholar from 100L to 300L. I ended up graduating with a 4.4+ as Second Best Graduating Student. It broke me in ways I didn't expect. I'm still grieving it, if I'm honest. But it took a lot of courage to make this post. Congratulations to me."

The post resonated widely because it put a name to a feeling many high-achieving students rarely voice publicly: the specific kind of loss that comes not from failing, but from falling short of a personal standard after years of sustained effort.

For Nigerian students, where academic grades carry enormous weight in both employment and social circles, the pressure to finish with a First Class is particularly intense.

Courage to Share Final Result

What drew significant attention to Zainab's post was the honesty at its centre.

Rather than frame her result purely as a success or mask her disappointment with celebration, she chose to hold both things at once.

She acknowledged the pain while still finding room to congratulate herself, a gesture that many readers found quietly powerful.

Second Class Upper Division with a 4.4+ GPA and a ranking as Second Best Graduating Student are results that most students would celebrate without hesitation.

Zainab's willingness to share the complicated feelings behind hers struck a chord with followers who recognised that personal benchmarks can carry a grief of their own, even when the outcome looks impressive from the outside.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with outstanding result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng