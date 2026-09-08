The ministry of education announced the full automation of academic certificate evaluation and authentication on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Minister Tunji Alausa said the move is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda and the federal government's wider digital transformation drive

Applicants can now complete the entire credential evaluation process online, with enquiries directed to an official ministry email address

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's federal government has moved the entire academic certificate evaluation and authentication process online, removing the requirement for applicants to visit the federal ministry of education in person.

Legit.ng reports that the ministry of education, through its director of press and public relations, Boriowo Folasade, announced the change in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. The ministry described the move as a major step towards modernising the processing and verification of academic credentials across the country.

FG automates academic certificate verification, allowing applicants to complete the process online without visiting the Ministry of Education. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Can Nigerians verify certificates online?

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said the reform sits within the federal government's digital transformation agenda and is consistent with President Bola Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Under the automated process, applicants can now handle academic credential evaluation and authentication entirely through the ministry's dedicated online platform, without setting foot in any government office. The ministry said the reform is designed to cut bureaucratic delays, speed up processing times, improve transparency, and make the service more accessible to Nigerians at home and abroad.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa says the automated verification system will strengthen the credibility of Nigeria’s academic certification process. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Alausa said the shift to automation would also reinforce the credibility of Nigeria's academic certification system. He noted that institutions, employers, and other stakeholders would benefit from a more structured and dependable process for verifying qualifications.

The minister said the ministry remains committed to using technology to improve education governance and deliver services that put citizens first.

How can applicants verify certificates?

Applicants who need academic credential evaluation or authentication can use the federal ministry of education's official online platform at essverify.education.gov.ng.

The ministry also said enquiries can be sent directly to ess1@education.gov.ng.

Read the federal ministry of education's full statement on the new development below via X:

Read more education news in Nigeria

FG to scrap JSS, SSS separation policy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government will phase out the policy separating Junior Secondary Schools from Senior Secondary Schools after data showed more than 20 million pupils dropped out before reaching the senior secondary level.

Alausa announced the decision in Abuja at the inauguration of the UBEC Ministerial Implementation and Monitoring Committee.

Alausa said the “disarticulation policy,” which required JSS and SSS to operate separately with different principals and facilities, has not met its objectives.

Source: Legit.ng