A video of Nollywood actress Uche Montana dancing surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Fans noticed her jawline appeared noticeably longer than usual and began questioning whether she had undergone a procedure

The clip reignited older accusations about the actress having a BBL, dividing opinions in the comments section

A new video of Nollywood actress Uche Montana has set social media talking after fans zeroed in on a detail that had little to do with her dance moves.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Sunday, 6 September 2026, showed the actress in high spirits, dancing and rotating alongside a group of people. She was gesturing enthusiastically with her hands as those around her joined in the fun.

Reaction trail Uche Montana’s face in new video as fans alleged jaw lift surgery. Photo credit@uchemontana

Source: Instagram

Fans question Uche Montana's jawline

What caught many viewers' attention, however, was the shape of her face. Several fans observed that her jawline looked considerably longer than they remembered, prompting questions about whether she had undergone a jaw lift or some form of facial procedure.

Uche Montana sparks face surgery over new look. Photo credit@uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The speculation did not stop there. The conversation quickly looped in older chatter about the actress, with some commenters referencing previous accusations that Uche had gotten a BBL. For a section of her followers, this latest video only added fuel to that long-running debate.

Others, though, were quick to push back on the claims, arguing that camera angles and recent weight loss could easily account for any change in her appearance.

Here is ther Instagram video of Uche Montana and her recent look below:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@phina.doll wrote:

"It was just a bad angle, she's beautiful"

@evb.osasere commented:

"Everyone looking like Pharaoh."

@tbonnymusic said:

"Person way do yansh, na Jaw e no fit do mind ya'll business"

@ms_i.r.e.n.e shared:

"She just lost a lot of weight"

@mz.oronz noted:

"Almost every Lagos girl has this jaw now o."

@gochy_glam added:

"Make all of una dey play first una never understand wetin dey xup"

Uche Montana emotional after AMVCA nomination

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Montana couldn’t hold back her emotions when she bagged her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

The announcement, which came on March 23, 2025, sent the actress into a flood of tears as she celebrated the milestone in her career. Known for her captivating roles, Montana shared her heartfelt reaction, posting a video that captured her sobbing while expressing disbelief and gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng