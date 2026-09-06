Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab called out blogger Tunde Ednut over a viral video showing waste in Mushin

Wahab insisted the footage was outdated and did not reflect the current state of the area after LAWMA's intervention

The commissioner urged content creators to verify information before posting, warning against misleading followers for engagement

The Lagos State Government has pushed back against Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut after he shared a video showing large heaps of waste in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, addressed the blogger directly in a post on X on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Tunde Ednut faces backlash from Lagos government after sharing a viral video about Mushin. Photo: jidesanwoolu/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

He described the footage as old and insisted it bore no resemblance to the current condition on the ground.

Wahab took particular issue with what he called Tunde Ednut's "persistent tendency to portray Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, in a negative light, often to the detriment of your audience."

He argued that the location featured in the video had already been cleared, and that the Lagos Waste Management Authority had sustained its operations there ever since.

Tokunbo Wahab calls out outdated content

Rather than denying Lagos's waste challenges outright, the commissioner acknowledged that the state, like other major cities, grapples with ongoing issues.

He pointed specifically to Lagos residents and property owners who refused to pay for private-sector participation waste collection services as a recurring obstacle.

He maintained, however, that LAWMA teams had consistently stepped in to tackle problem areas and remained committed to keeping communities clean.

In his full statement, Tokunbo Wahab wrote:

"Dear Tunde @mazitundeednut, We understand your persistent tendency to portray Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, in a negative light, often to the detriment of your audience. However, we believe it is important to verify information before publishing it. You can still generate engagement and earn from your content without inadvertently misleading your followers."

He continued:

"Contrary to your recent post showing the state of the road in Mushin, the video shared is an old one and does not reflect the current situation in the area. The location has since been cleared, and LAWMA has continued to sustain its operations in the area."

Tokunbo Wahab responds to Tunde Ednut over controversial viral video. Photo: tokunbo_wahab/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Lagos government urges Tunde Ednut, content creators to verify facts

Tokunbo Wahab wrapped up his statement with a direct appeal to Tunde Ednut and content creators more broadly, calling on them to cross-check information before hitting publish.

"We therefore encourage you to verify your information before publishing, rather than relying on outdated content that could give a misleading impression of the current situation or unnecessarily project Lagos and Nigeria in a negative light," he wrote.

He closed by drawing a line between criticism that drives change and content that simply distorts reality.

"Constructive criticism is welcome, but it is most effective when it is based on accurate and verifiable information," the commissioner added.

Check out Tokunbo Wahab's post about Tunde Ednut and the viral video below:

Daddy Freeze reacts to Lagos government’s move on car spotters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze disagreed with the Lagos state government's decision to label car spotters as criminals, although he admitted that some needed to stop blocking traffic and chasing vehicles.

The media personality argued that the young people had created a legitimate content industry and questioned what alternative opportunities were available to them.

He urged the government to regulate the activity with clear guidelines, taxation, equipment and security instead of imposing a wholesale crackdown.

Source: Legit.ng