Nigeria's inclusion in FTSE Russell's frontier index boosts visibility for local billionaires and their companies

Aliko Dangote leads the pack with Dangote Cement, holding a staggering 87.45% stake

Femi Otedola's First HoldCo hits record values, enhancing his billionaire status significantly

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s return to the global frontier-market map is putting some of the country’s biggest publicly listed companies in the spotlight, with firms linked to six Nigerian billionaires among 10 companies entering the FTSE Russell frontier index series.

The inclusion is significant because investment funds that track the FTSE index series typically buy constituent stocks, potentially creating fresh demand for Nigerian equities and increasing their visibility among international investors.

Aliko Dangote's cement firm, Jim Ovia's Zenith Bank, and Otedola's First HoldCo make up the FTSE Index. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote leads the billionaire list

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has the biggest corporate presence on the list through Dangote Cement, where he holds an 87.45% stake.

Forbes ranked Dangote as Africa’s richest person on September 1, with an estimated fortune of $31.4 billion. Dangote Cement remains the foundation of his wealth.

His wider business empire could also attract attention as Dangote Refinery separately pursues a planned listing on the Nigerian Exchange, reportedly targeting a valuation of about $5 billion.

Otedola’s First HoldCo stake gains value

Femi Otedola is another major beneficiary of the renewed international attention.

The billionaire owns about 27.6% of First HoldCo, the parent company of FirstBank, and serves as its chairman.

First HoldCo shares reached a record ₦159.90 on September 1, putting the value of Otedola’s stake at roughly ₦1.97 trillion, or about $1.42 billion.

Otedola has previously indicated that he intends to increase his ownership of the company beyond 51%.

Sarumi’s Presco holding crosses $1 billion

Rasheed Sarumi controls Presco through Oak and Saffron, where he owns 35%, while Saroafrica International holds the remaining 65%.

Because Sarumi also controls Saroafrica, his effective interest in Presco is estimated at 53.1%, representing roughly 618 million shares.

The value of his stake crossed $1 billion in July after he acquired SIAT during a Belgian court restructuring process.

Odili holds major MTN Nigeria stake

Victor Odili is one of MTN Nigeria’s largest individual shareholders, with a 5.08% interest held through Hermitage Overseas Corporation and Hermitage Eko Investments.

His stake was valued at about $657 million as of July 31. MTN Nigeria’s ₦26 interim dividend also delivered approximately ₦27.69 billion to him.

Odili, who chairs Aeromaritime Group, has reportedly held his MTN position for nearly two decades, according to a report by Billionaires Africa.

Ovia and Jadesimi round out the list

Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia holds more than 5.8 billion Zenith shares through several investment vehicles and remains the bank’s chairman.

A proposed ₦10-per-share dividend for 2025 would translate into about ₦58 billion for Ovia based on his reported holdings.

Ladi Jadesimi, meanwhile, owns 229 million Aradel Holdings shares, representing a 5.27% stake.

Jadesimi founded the company, originally Niger Delta Exploration and Production, in 1992 and helped build it into an integrated energy group. Aradel reported a record ₦757 billion profit for 2025.

Why the FTSE move matters

The other four Nigerian companies entering the frontier index have no controlling Nigerian billionaire.

Nestlé Nigeria is linked to Nestlé S.A. of Switzerland, Nigerian Breweries to Heineken, while GTCO and Stanbic IBTC have more dispersed ownership structures.

Nigeria's classification was not automatic. FTSE Russell initially announced the country's upgrade in April but placed it under additional assessment following the move from T+2 to T+1 settlement in June.

6 Nigerian Billionaires’ Companies Join FTSE Frontier Index Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The concern was whether international investors could comfortably meet the shorter settlement window.

After consultations with Nigerian authorities and global investors, FTSE Russell concluded that no material settlement, operational or funding problems had emerged.

For Nigeria’s capital market, the result is a potentially important vote of confidence.

More global visibility could mean greater foreign investor interest, deeper liquidity and increased attention on some of the country’s biggest listed companies.

Nigerian stocks rise as Seplat rallies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian stock market closed higher on Thursday, September 3, with the NGX All-Share Index rising 0.15%, supported by gains in oil and gas stocks as Seplat Energy rallied by the daily limit.

The market's performance came a day after FTSE Russell began publishing its September 2026 annual review files for its Frontier Index Series.

Source: Legit.ng