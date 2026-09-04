The UAE government announced the exact fees a foreigner must pay to obtain a part-time work permit in the country

Two separate fees are required, covering the application stage and the approval stage of the part-time work permit process

The UAE's Labour Law has allowed employees to hold a part-time job alongside full-time work since 2010, under certain conditions

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed the amount foreigners must pay to obtain a part-time work permit, releasing a breakdown of the fees involved in the application process.

According to the UAE government, two separate charges apply. The first is an application fee of AED 100 (N36,023). The second is an approval fee of AED 500 (N180,118). Together, the total cost of securing a part-time work permit comes to AED 600 (N215,859).

UAE reveals how much foreigners will pay for part-time work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PRAKASH SINGH/KARIM SAHIB

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UAE part-time work permit fees explained

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is the body responsible for issuing the permits. The government's official guidance reads:

"The fee for part-time work permit includes an application fee of AED 100 and an approval fee of AED 500."

Under this arrangement, an employee must obtain the part-time work permit from MoHRE before they can legally begin working a second job alongside their primary employment.

UAE Labour Law on part-time work

The legal framework enabling this has been in place for well over a decade. The UAE's Labour Law introduced provisions in 2010 that formally allow employees to take on part-time work in addition to a full-time role, provided specific conditions are met.

The official government statement on this reads:

"Since 2010, the UAE's Labour Law has made provisions that allow an employee to have a part-time job along with a full-time one, subject to certain conditions. The employee can work part-time after getting the work permit from MoHRE."

The announcement is particularly relevant to the large population of foreign nationals living and working in the UAE, many of whom may be looking for additional income streams. With the cost of living a constant consideration for expatriates, the part-time work permit offers a structured and legal route to supplementing earnings without jeopardising an existing employment arrangement.

UAE bans under-15s from getting work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government stated that juveniles below the age of 15 cannot be employed in the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said it does not issue work permits to anyone under 15, whether they are Emiratis or expatriate residents.

Source: Legit.ng