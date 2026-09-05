Taiwo Sarah Orobiyi, known on X as Mo Tun Rayo, shared a University of Brighton letter confirming she had been awarded a major UK government bursary

The DfE bursary worth £29,000, equivalent to roughly ₦51.8 million, will cover her course fees and living costs during her PGCE programme

Orobiyi captioned her post with her international passport on display, bidding farewell to Nigeria in a post that quickly caught attention online

Taiwo Sarah Orobiyi, a Nigerian woman known on X as @Mo_Tun_Rayo is heading to the United Kingdom after securing a Department for Education bursary worth £29,000 to study a PGCE in Secondary Physics at the University of Brighton.

She shared a photo of her international passport alongside a letter from the university confirming her eligibility for the award, captioning the post with the words:

"A moving babe. Thank you Nigeria (goodbye)."

Lady announces UK move after securing major UK DfE award. Photo credit: @Mo Tun Rayo/ X.

Source: Twitter

What the £29,000 DfE Bursary Covers

The letter, addressed to Taiwo Sarah Orobiyi, confirmed that her Nigerian degree had been assessed as equivalent to a UK honours degree classification of 2:2 or above.

On the strength of that assessment, the University of Brighton confirmed she may be eligible for the full DfE bursary, which stands at £29,000, approximately ₦51,832,000 at the mid-market exchange rate of 5 September 2026.

According to the letter, the bursary can be used to settle her course fees and support her living costs while she completes the PGCE programme.

The funds will be paid out in ten monthly instalments directly by the university. Her course is set to begin on 3 September 2026.

The DfE bursary is a UK government initiative designed to attract high-quality graduates into teacher training, particularly in shortage subjects like physics. Recipients are not required to repay the award, making it a fully funded route into teacher education in England.

Nigerians React to Taiwo's Scholarship Win

The post drew warm responses from followers who were moved by Orobiyi's achievement.

Damilola said:

"Heyyy Congratulationss."

Footie said:

"Hi Please what grade did you have in Nigeria that's equivalent with their 2:2 grade?"

Omowunmi added:

"I tap into your grace. God wey do your own go do my own. Congratulations to you."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng