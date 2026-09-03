Croatia published a detailed list of conditions under which third-country nationals can legally work in the country without obtaining a work permit

The categories cover a wide range of residence statuses, from family reunification and humanitarian protection to long-term residence and asylum

Students on temporary residence are also included on the list, though they face a weekly work-hour restriction under the arrangement

Croatia has outlined 15 categories of third-country nationals who are permitted to work within its borders without needing to apply for a residence and work permit or a work registration certificate.

The information, published on the Croatian government's official website, confirms that certain foreigners already residing in the country under specific legal statuses are automatically eligible to take up employment.

Croatia lists categories of foreigners exempt from getting a work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Categories that qualify for work without permit

According to the Croatian authorities, the following groups may work freely without a separate work permit:

1. Those granted temporary residence for family reunification with a Croatian citizen, a long-term or permanent resident, an asylee, or a person under subsidiary protection

2. Those granted temporary residence for a life partnership with a Croatian citizen, a long-term or permanent resident, an asylee, or a person under subsidiary protection

3. Those granted temporary residence for family reunification with an EU Blue Card holder or an intra-corporate transfer permit holder

4. Those granted temporary residence for family reunification or life partnership with a third-country national holding long-term residence in another EEA member state

5. Those granted temporary residence for humanitarian reasons

6. Those granted autonomous residence

7. Those granted temporary residence as a posted worker

8. Those granted temporary residence for research purposes under a visiting contract

9. Those granted temporary residence for family reunification or life partnership with a researcher on a visiting contract

10. Students on temporary residence, provided they work no more than 20 hours per week, unless the placement forms part of their study programme

11. Full-time students working through an authorised agent for a maximum of 20 hours per week, without a formal employment agreement

12. Those granted temporary residence as long-term residents of another EEA member state

13. Those who have been granted asylum or subsidiary protection, or who have applied for international protection

14. Those holding long-term residence status

15. Those holding permanent residence status

What the Croatian rules mean for foreign workers

The Croatian government's position makes clear that residency status already tied to family, protection, or established legal standing is sufficient to grant work access, removing an additional administrative hurdle for those who qualify.

For students, the arrangement carries a notable restriction: employment is capped at 20 hours per week. That limit does not apply when the work is an integral component of the student's academic programme.

The policy is particularly relevant for third-country nationals, meaning individuals from outside the European Union and the broader European Economic Area, who are already living in Croatia under one of the recognised categories.

UAE says under-15s cannot get work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government confirmed juveniles below the age of 15 cannot be issued work permits.

The restriction applies to both Emiratis and expatriate residents under the country's Labour Law.

Source: Legit.ng