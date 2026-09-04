The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has confirmed the 'exact date' the mega refinery will commence share sales in Nigeria

The refinery's IPO is set to be Africa's largest, targeting about $5 billion, and Dangote said in previous reports that Nigerian investors could earn in dollars

Dangote confirmed the new date to investors and analysts in Botswana, giving the clearest date for the highly expected IPO

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s biggest refinery is moving closer to a landmark public offering as billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote has revealed that the initial public offering of the Dangote Refinery will open within the next 10 to 12 days.

Dangote disclosed on Thursday, September 3, 2026, while speaking to investors and analysts in Botswana, providing the clearest timeline yet for the highly anticipated share sale.

Aliko Dangote announces a sure date for Nigerians to buy refinery shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The proposed IPO is expected to raise about $5 billion, potentially making it the largest initial public offering ever seen on the African continent.

Dangote Refinery IPO set to attract investors

The planned share sale is expected to allow investors to take a stake in one of Africa’s most strategically important energy assets.

Dangote said proceeds from the IPO would support his ambition to dramatically expand the refinery’s capacity.

“Our dream is that we want to make sure we double the capacity,” Dangote said, outlining plans that could eventually take the refinery’s processing capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day.

The refinery currently has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. It reached that level in February and has subsequently tested production of up to 700,000 barrels per day, according to Reuters.

Investors watch for dollar-linked returns

The scale of the planned transaction is expected to draw significant attention from domestic and international investors, particularly because the refinery generates revenues from an industry heavily linked to global oil and petroleum-product prices.

However, investors should distinguish between a dollar-linked business and a guarantee that shareholders will receive returns in U.S. dollars.

Details such as the offer price, share structure, dividend policy and currency arrangements will be crucial in determining the potential returns available to investors.

The refinery has also benefited from stronger refining conditions, with disruption in the Middle East increasing demand for alternative fuel supplies.

Capacity expansion could transform refinery

Dangote’s plan to double the refinery’s capacity would significantly increase its importance in Nigeria’s petroleum market and potentially strengthen its position as a major fuel supplier across Africa, according to a Reuters report.

But analysts are also watching the refinery’s crude supply costs closely. Reuters previously reported that around 30% to 40% of its crude intake comes from imports, highlighting the challenges surrounding access to competitively priced domestic crude.

These factors could influence profitability and, ultimately, how investors value the company when the IPO launches.

Dangote Cement London listing also looms

Beyond the refinery IPO, Dangote disclosed that a secondary listing of Dangote Cement on the London Stock Exchange is likely to take place in October.

The move could broaden the cement company’s access to international investors and global capital markets.

Nigerians brace up for Dangote Refinery and Cement share sales. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Dangote is also expanding his refining ambitions beyond Nigeria. He said a new refinery project on Kenya’s coast, developed in partnership with East African governments, is scheduled to launch on September 30.

The project is expected to take up to three years and would supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring countries.

With the Dangote Refinery IPO now just days away, investors are preparing for what could become a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital market and Africa’s energy industry.

Dangote Refinery opens $5bn IPO door to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians could soon have an opportunity to own a stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as the facility prepares for a planned initial public offering (IPO) that could become one of Africa’s largest.

The refinery has submitted an application for a potential $5 billion IPO to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

However, the final size of the offering has not been determined.

Source: Legit.ng