The FBI released the identities and images of the 10 individuals currently on its most wanted fugitives list

The list includes suspects linked to serious crimes across multiple countries, with names spanning several nationalities

Among those named is Ruja Ignatova, widely known as the 'Cryptoqueen', who has been wanted for years over a massive fraud scheme

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names and images of the 10 individuals currently topping its most wanted fugitives list, drawing renewed public attention to some of the world's most sought-after criminal suspects.

The list, released by the FBI, features suspects from a range of backgrounds and nationalities, reflecting the bureau's global reach in pursuing criminal cases.

FBI Most Wanted list highlights fugitives accused of murder and organized crime. Photo credit: RonBuz

Source: Getty Images

The FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives

The 10 individuals named by the FBI are:

1. Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel

2. Anibal Alexander Canelon Aguirre

3. Omar Alexander Cardenas

4. Trung Duc Lu

5. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores

6. Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano

7. Ruja Ignatova

8. Wilver Villegas-Palomino

9. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias

10. Gregory Henderson, Jr.

See the photos and names on FBI website here.

Who is on the list?

Among the most recognised names on the list is Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian-born businesswoman dubbed the "Cryptoqueen", who is accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud schemes in history through a company called OneCoin. Ignatova has been a fugitive for several years and carries a reward offer from the FBI for information leading to her capture.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, also known as "Porky", is a Honduran national linked to the MS-13 gang and faces charges including drug and murder conspiracy.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, a Mexican national, is alleged to be a major drug trafficker operating out of the Sinaloa region.

The remaining individuals on the list are wanted in connection with offences including murder, kidnapping, and organised criminal activity across North America and Latin America.

The FBI's most wanted programme, which has been running since 1950, is one of the most recognised law enforcement initiatives in the world. The bureau regularly updates the list and offers financial rewards for information that leads to the arrest of named fugitives.

Members of the public with information about any of the individuals listed are encouraged to contact their nearest FBI field office or submit a tip through the bureau's official channels.

4 reasons Tinubu opposes release of FBI records

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has asked the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to block the release of his unredacted records with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

His lawyers — Christopher Carmichael, Victor Henderson and Oluwole Afolabi — outlined four key reasons in filings published on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng