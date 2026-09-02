Tourists visiting Saudi Arabia can legally drive using their national or international driving licence without converting it

Saudi Arabia enforces strict conditions on foreign licence use, including vehicle category matching and language translation requirements

Long-term residents face different rules, but citizens from 48 approved countries can convert their licences without sitting a test

Visitors to Saudi Arabia are permitted to drive using a valid foreign or international driving licence, but the country enforces a clear set of conditions that every driver must meet before getting behind the wheel.

Car hire is widely available at major airports and cities across the Kingdom, making self-drive travel a practical option for tourists.

Saudi Arabia driving rules ensure visitors drive legally with valid foreign licences under strict conditions. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

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However, Saudi traffic laws are strictly enforced, and penalties for violations such as drink-driving are severe.

Who qualifies to drive on a foreign licence

Four core conditions determine whether a foreign licence is accepted on Saudi roads.

First, the licence must be fully valid at the time of driving. Expired documents are not recognised, regardless of the driver's nationality or reason for travel.

Second, the vehicle class on the licence must correspond to the type of vehicle being driven. A licence issued for private cars, for instance, does not cover motorcycles or commercial vehicles.

Third, if the licence is not written in Arabic or English, the holder must carry an officially approved translation at all times. Licences in other languages are not accepted on their own.

Fourth, the allowance to drive on a foreign licence applies to visitors and newly arrived residents. Tourists and short-term travellers fall comfortably within this category.

What happens when you stay longer

The rules change for people who settle in Saudi Arabia over the long term. Residents who remain in the country beyond the initial period covered by the visitor allowance are eventually required to convert their foreign licence to a Saudi one rather than continuing to rely on the foreign document.

Saudi Arabia has simplified this process for nationals of 48 approved countries, who can convert their licence directly without sitting a driving test. Citizens of countries not on that list face a more involved procedure, which may include a formal test.

The combination of accessible car rental, a broad acceptance of foreign licences for tourists, and a direct conversion route for many nationalities makes Saudi Arabia relatively straightforward to navigate by road, provided drivers understand and comply with the conditions attached to their documents.

Saudi Arabia lists 4 steps to get visa on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has outlined four steps that eligible travellers must follow to obtain a visa on arrival at a Saudi airport. Giving that visitors holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas a pathway to enter the kingdom without prior arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng