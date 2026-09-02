A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life when she recognised her supposed overseas-based boyfriend at a Lagos restaurant

The man had been telling his girlfriend he was living abroad while he was actually working as a security guard in Lagos

A TikTok video went viral, with many Nigerians sharing their own similar experiences of being deceived

A Nigerian lady has left the internet stunned after her friend spotted the man she believed was living abroad working as a security guard at a restaurant in Lagos.

The moment was captured on TikTok by @onyidiaries, filmed from inside a car parked outside the restaurant's glass entrance.

Lady discovers boyfriend she thought was abroad is working as security in Nigeria. Photo credit: @onyidiaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The on-screen caption told the story plainly:

"POV: My friend spotted her abroad boyfriend in a restaurant in Lagos as a security.."

The "Abroad" Boyfriend Unmasked in Lagos

The clip, recorded in a POV reaction format from the passenger seat, shows the building's glass entrance and ceiling area where the security guard was stationed.

The lady behind the camera appears visibly shaken, her audio conveying disbelief as the reality of what her friend was seeing sank in.

The man had apparently convinced his girlfriend that he was based overseas, a deception that collapsed the moment she walked up to a Lagos restaurant and came face to face with him in uniform.

Nigerians Share Their Own Stories of Deception

The video struck a nerve, prompting hundreds of viewers to recount their own experiences of being misled by partners who claimed to be living outside Nigeria.

@cherrys_culinary_creatio said:

"Something like this has happened to me before. This guy lied that he is in Vietnam we were always on voice call if If I ask for video call he will tell he is at work, to cut the long story short my roommate and my coursemate then told me to follow her to visit a relative in a hospital before hospital junction Owerri. Immediately we entered the premises a shuttle bus was behind us we turned to step out of the way. Guess who was the driver. My so called boyfriend, he came to carry a passenger the annoying part my roommate knows I’m in a distance relationship she even knows him name and has seen his picture before, Omo na so I shout Val shame leave am come Dey catch me. Me wey don go tell my roommate say my man no Dey the country I will never forget that day."

@Small boy with big God said:

"As you see me you sef don Dey abroad be that you no small."

@thriftby_purity added:

"Ha, sometimes you just need to be plain with my gender, else you’ll run a race that isn’t yours and kpai on the way. Why not just be plain? you go kill am if he talk truth."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady conducts investigation on boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a lady who was unsure about her boyfriend's faithfulness in their relationship, so she decided to go through his WhatsApp messages.

However, she found something heartwarming and took to social media to display the WhatsApp messages.

Source: Legit.ng