Evil-minded fellows who trouble the peace of Nigeria through crimes will meet their end in no time

This was the prophecy of Bishop Francis Oke, the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)

Oke said identified such persons are wicked citizens who will meet divine punishment unless they change

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has declared that those behind Nigeria's problems will face divine punishment.

Bishop Oke in a statement released on Monday, September 6, in Ibadan, Oyo, prophesied that “such people will face the wrath of God in an unimaginable dimension”.

Oke described such persons as wicked citizens (Photo: PFN)

Source: Facebook

The Christian cleric noted that these are wicked persons who will face doom except they repent and turn to God, PM News reports.

He lamented that the activities of criminals have "led to the sufferings of many Nigerians and have put the nation in needless jeopardy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, Oke called on fellow citizens to keep hope alive, because according to him, the country will survive and outlive its present predicaments, The Cable added.

His words:

“Nigeria will survive, Nigeria will prevail. There are people who are troubling Nigeria; unless they repent, God will deal with them."

Don’t use military force on bandits, they are going nowhere, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Meanwhile, a message had been sent to the federal government of Nigeria by no other person than controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

The cleric who condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits insisted that the move would not stop their activities.

He disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Monday, September 6. According to him, the military operation would only complicate the crisis.

Gumi stated:

“Let us face the reality, these herdsmen are going nowhere, and they are already in battle gear, and we know our military very well, so before things get messy, we need cold brains to handle this delicate situation."

He added:

“Military actions in the past have worsen(ed) the situation stimulating herdsmen resistance. Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism. It gives them protection from discrediting them as thieves and also reinforce their mobilization of gullible young unemployed youth as we saw with BH."

Source: Legit.ng