Bose Ogulu shared two photos on Instagram to celebrate 36 years of marriage with her husband, Samuel Ogulu, on September 1, 2026

Bose described Samuel as her 'best friend and the most incredible father' to their children in a tribute that caught widespread attention

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions, with many noting the couple's youthful appearance and enduring love

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy's parents have given fans a rare and touching look into their private world, marking 36 years of marriage with posts that sent the internet into a warm frenzy.

Burna Boy's mother and talent manager, Bose Ogulu, took to her Instagram story on September 1, 2026, to celebrate the milestone anniversary with her husband, Samuel Ogulu, sharing two photographs that quickly drew attention for their elegance and genuine emotion.

Burna Boy’s parents mark 36 years of marriage with heartfelt anniversary moments. Photo: thenamix

Source: Instagram

In the first image, the couple appear side by side in matching black outfits, posed against warm indoor lighting.

Bose Ogulu, sporting reddish-orange hair, wore a sleeveless black dress and carried a gold clutch, while her husband, Samuel Ogulu, complemented her in a patterned black shirt and dark trousers.

The text overlay on the photo read:

"Happy 36th anniversary, Sam. Thirty-six beautiful years of love, friendship and unforgettable memories," accompanied by heart and champagne glass emojis.

The second photograph offered an equally striking moment.

Burna Boy's father appeared in a blue pinstripe suit over a white shirt, and his mother wore a bold red dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves, a black belt, and a metallic handbag.

The pair stood smiling in a room lined with framed records and awards, including memorabilia belonging to their son, Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy.

The singer's mother captioned the image:

"Cheers to 36 years with my best friend and the most incredible father to our children," with the added note "Chapter 36."

The posts struck a chord with many who were moved by the sincerity behind the words and the visual warmth of the images.

Themes of friendship, endurance, and family ran through both captions, offering a glimpse into the private life of one of Nigerian music's most prominent families.

Check out Burna Boy's parents' 36th wedding anniversary post below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's father and mother's 36th wedding anniversary

Fans and followers responded with enthusiasm across social media:

@Essential_jnr1 wrote:

"36 years of love, partnership and building a beautiful family. Happy anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Ogulu! May the love continue to grow stronger."

@madaki_John2951 commented:

"They both Manufactured a legend."

@masiobi shared:

"Happy married life to the love birds I used to admire as a young man growing up in port harcourt. I wish them good health and happiness and many more years in the institution of marriage."

@noig_mas noted:

"Burna looks exactly like his dad. Happy anniversary to them & wishing them continuous love and true happiness."

@obyblessings added:

"36 years strong! Setting standards and building legacy runs in the family! and we look to see it!! 👏🏾🔥"

@mrs_fortune_1 observed:

"And they still look very young at 36yrs together ❤️ happy anniversary 🎉"

@edafe_daniel remarked:

"Omoh the man is just doing his thing outside of the spotlight. 😍😍love this for him."

Burna Boy’s parents share special anniversary moments as they celebrate 36 years together. Photo: thenamix

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, Shakira's World Cup song makes history

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy’s FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai, ranked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart after climbing two spots.

The track also held firm atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, marking the first official World Cup song to lead either chart since their launch in 2020.

For Burna Boy, this milestone represents his first-ever Billboard Global 200 No. 1, while Shakira secured her second chart-topping hit.

Source: Legit.ng