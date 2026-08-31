Ekiti NDC chairman Musa Arogundade broke his silence on Monday to address reports that he had stepped down from his position

Arogundade said he was properly appointed by party leaders and stakeholders in May 2026 and remains at the helm of the state chapter

The NDC chairman also weighed in on Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ambitions and the party's preparations ahead of the general elections

The chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ekiti State, Musa Arogundade, has rejected claims that he resigned from his role, insisting he is still the legitimate head of the party's state chapter.

Arogundade addressed journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, calling the reports of his resignation a rumour with no basis in fact. He said he was properly appointed through a process involving the party's leaders and stakeholders in May 2026, and that nothing had changed since then.

No crisis in Ekiti NDC, says chairman

Tribune reported that the chairman also pushed back against any suggestion of internal discord, saying the state executive committee was functioning without disruption. He said he and fellow executives were working closely with the party's leadership to build the organisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Arogundade was direct about how a resignation, if it were ever to happen, would be handled. He said any such decision would go through the party's national leadership as a matter of proper procedure, not through informal channels or individuals within the structure.

Arogundade backs Peter Obi for 2027

Beyond addressing the resignation rumours, Arogundade expressed confidence in the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's flag-bearer on May 29, 2026. The chairman called on party members across the state to remain focused and united as the 2027 contest draws closer, saying Obi had what it takes to win the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng