A Nigerian shop owner arrived at her store to discover thieves had cut off her padlock in an overnight break-in attempt

The woman, who runs the TikTok account @bymzcouture, filmed the damaged lock and shared the distressing evidence on social media

She credited one security feature on her door with standing between the robbers and years of hard work

A Nigerian shop owner got the fright of her life after arriving at her store one morning to find that thieves had targeted her business overnight, cutting off her padlock and making a serious attempt to force their way inside.

The woman, who posts on TikTok as @bymzcouture, documented the damage in a shaky, handheld video filmed at the entrance of her shop.

Shop owner shares how she prevented break-in attempt. Photo credit: @bymzcouture/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The footage shows a metal security door with its lock mechanism visibly damaged, and the padlock itself missing entirely after the intruders removed it.

One Lock Stood Between Her and Total Loss

Speaking directly to the camera in a distressed but relieved tone, the shop owner explained that the thieves had cut through her padlock and taken it with them.

What stopped them from getting inside, she said, was a secondary security feature she had installed, which she referred to throughout the video as a "jamb key."

"They broke my padlock and took it. They couldn't enter cause of the jamb key," she said, repeating her gratitude for having the extra layer of security multiple times.

The woman, who describes herself as someone building her business without outside help, expressed how deeply unsettling the incident had been.

She questioned the purpose of paying for security at the market if she could still arrive to find her shop nearly cleaned out.

"I'm just a girl with no help trying hard to grow and someone somewhere feels he or she can come cart away my goods," she said in the caption accompanying the post.

Nigerians React to the Near-Robbery

The video drew a wave of responses from viewers who shared both practical advice and concern.

@C.C.C Alademimo Cathedral said:

"Please use triple jam key and leave the rest unto God's hand."

@DeeOne said:

"It's not about jam key just be thanking God those monsters can break the wall and go inside to snuggle goods some even pass through ceiling."

@blackawelewa added:

"I suspect the securities there. Cos there is no way someone else will cut off that part of a gate and they will not know. Ahh. Abi the securities are not working."

See the post below:

Lady nearly robbed in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after attempting to create content on the street of London, United Kingdom.

In the post shared on TikTok, she revealed how an unidentified person almost went away with her phone in broad daylight.

Source: Legit.ng