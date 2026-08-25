Lola Okoye shared a pointed message online hours after a woman claimed Mr P slid into her DMs

A female fan posted a screenshot she alleged was a direct message from Peter Okoye, sparking immediate debate

Many users questioned the woman's motives, pointing to a technical detail in the screenshot that cast doubt on her account

Lola Okoye has sparked conversations online after sharing what many are interpreting as a cryptic response to an alleged direct message leak involving her husband, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P.

In a post shared on social media, Lola Okoye appeared to reflect on the qualities of a strong woman, highlighting the importance of wisdom, purpose, humility and gratitude.

Lola Okoye posts cryptic message amid alleged leaked chat involving Mr P. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

In the message, she wrote: “A strong woman carries more than beauty, she carries wisdom in her soul, purpose in her steps, and value that can never be measured. She is intentional, she is humble and thankful. 🙏🏽”💕🙏🏽."

The timing of the message caught fans off guard. It came just hours after a woman set social media alight by sharing a screenshot she claimed was a private message sent to her by Peter Okoye, one half of the iconic Nigerian music duo P-Square.

The Alleged Leaked DM

According to the woman, the message came directly from the singer's account. Her decision to go public with the alleged exchange instantly drew attention, with fans and followers rushing to the comments to weigh in on both the content and the circumstances surrounding the post.

Reactions were far from unanimous. While some users engaged with the post at face value, a significant number raised questions about the authenticity of the narrative being presented.

Fans Question the Screenshot's Story

Several commenters noted a detail within the screenshot itself that complicated the woman's account. The image, they argued, contained an indicator suggesting she may have tagged Peter Okoye in content using his audio before deleting it, which could have triggered an automated or incidental notification rather than a deliberate outreach from the singer.

Lola Okoye sends social media into a frenzy with message amid alleged Mr P chat leak. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

That observation shifted the online discourse away from the content of the message entirely. Instead, many began questioning whether the post was motivated less by concern and more by a desire for attention, with some accusing the woman of using the screenshot as a vehicle for social clout.

Lola Okoye's post, whether intentional or not, has added another layer to an already heated conversation, with fans closely watching for any further developments from either party.

See Lola Okoye's viral Instagram post:

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng