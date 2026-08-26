Croatia's government published a formal policy stating that certain foreign nationals are barred from obtaining long-term residence status in the country

The restriction targets a specific group of third-country nationals based on their protection status history

The policy is publicly accessible on the Croatian government's official website

Croatia has drawn a clear line on who qualifies for long-term residence, officially excluding one category of foreign nationals from obtaining that status.

The Croatian government has confirmed through its official website that third-country nationals whose asylum or subsidiary protection has been revoked will not be eligible for long-term residence in the country. The policy applies directly to individuals who previously held refugee or subsidiary protection status but subsequently had that protection withdrawn.

Croatia reveals 1 category of foreigners not eligible for long-term residence status. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Croatia's rule on revoked protection status

The government's position is stated plainly in its published documentation. According to the official text:

"Long-term residence will not be granted to third-country nationals whose asylum or subsidiary protection has been revoked."

This means that any foreign national who was once granted asylum or subsidiary protection in Croatia but later lost that status cannot then transition into long-term residency through the standard route available to other third-country nationals.

What this means for affected foreigners

Long-term residence status is a significant immigration milestone for foreigners living in European Union member states. It typically grants holders greater stability, extended rights to remain, and in many cases access to employment and social benefits comparable to those of citizens.

By explicitly blocking this pathway for individuals whose protection has been revoked, Croatia is signalling that revocation of asylum or subsidiary protection carries further consequences beyond the loss of the protection itself. The affected individuals are not simply returned to a neutral position but are actively barred from progressing to a more permanent residence arrangement.

The policy is not buried in obscure regulations. It is accessible to anyone who visits the Croatian government's official website, making it a transparent part of the country's published immigration framework.

UAE sets customs-free limit for gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had announced a customs exemption limit for foreigners bringing gifts, perfumes, and personal luggage into the country.

Travellers whose items do not exceed AED 3,000 can bring them in without paying customs fees, subject to the applicable conditions.

Source: Legit.ng