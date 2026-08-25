Several Android phones, including the Google Pixel 6 series, are expected to lose official software or security support in 2026.

Their support deadlines range from June to October 2026, depending on the model.

Owners should check their phone’s support status and consider upgrading before security updates end.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

A number of Android smartphones are approaching the end of their official update lifecycles in 2026.

Once manufacturers stop providing operating-system and security updates, affected devices may miss out on important fixes and become increasingly exposed to newly discovered security risks.

Check Your Device: These 5 Android Phones Are Losing Software Support in 2026

Source: UGC

Although companies such as Google and Samsung have significantly extended software support on many recent smartphones, older models generally have shorter update commitments.

Here are five Android phones expected to reach the end of their official support in 2026.

1. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October 2021, with both phones shipping with Android 12. The devices came with a five-year commitment for Android and security updates, putting their expected support deadline around October 2026.

Owners planning an upgrade could look at newer Pixel devices, including the Pixel 10 lineup or Pixel 8 Pro.

2. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Released in June 2023 with Android 13, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) came with a relatively limited software-support promise: one major Android version upgrade and three years of security updates.

Based on that schedule, official support is expected to conclude around the end of June 2026.

Those ready to replace the phone could consider the 2026 Moto G Stylus or alternatives such as the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

3. OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T arrived in August 2022 running OxygenOS 13, based on Android 12. OnePlus committed to three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.

That puts the phone's expected support cutoff around August 2026.

Users considering an upgrade can explore newer OnePlus smartphones or alternatives such as Samsung's Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy S25 FE.

4. Sony Xperia 5 V

Sony launched the Xperia 5 V in 2023 with Android 13. Its security-support period is expected to end on August 1, 2026.

The phone received Android 14 and Android 15, with Android 15 serving as its final major Android release.

Anyone looking for a newer device could consider options such as Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, the OnePlus 15 or the Pixel 10 Pro.

Several other Sony smartphones released in 2023, including the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V, have likewise reached the end of their official support windows.

5. Motorola Edge (2023)

The Motorola Edge (2023) debuted in October 2023 with Android 13. Motorola promised two operating-system upgrades and three years of security updates.

Its software-support period is therefore expected to run through the end of September 2026.

Potential replacements include the Pixel 10a, Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy A57 5G. Motorola fans may also want to look at the newer Motorola Edge (2026).

Check Your Device: These 5 Android Phones Are Losing Software Support in 2026

Source: UGC

What owners should do

If you use one of these smartphones, check its current software version and the manufacturer's stated update schedule.

If security support is about to expire, upgrading to a device with a longer update commitment can provide continued access to security patches, bug fixes and newer Android features.

Support dates can vary by market and model variant, so owners should confirm the exact end-of-support date for their particular device before making an upgrade decision.

Source: Legit.ng