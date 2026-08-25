The United States government has published a list of items that foreigners can bring into the country free of customs duty

Household items used abroad for at least one year qualify for duty-free entry under the US customs rules

The US government specified that the items must not be intended for sale or for any other person to qualify

The United States government has outlined the conditions under which foreigners can bring personal items into the country without paying customs duty, offering clarity to travellers and relocating residents planning to ship their belongings.

According to information published on the official United States government website, household goods brought into America may qualify for duty-free entry, provided they meet two specific conditions.

US reveals what foreigners can bring into America without paying customs duty. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Newsday LLC/Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for duty-free household items

The first condition is that the items must have been in use for a minimum of one year while the owner was living abroad. The second is that the goods must be purely for personal use, meaning they cannot be intended for resale or for transfer to another individual.

The website states:

"Items used in your household abroad are duty-free if:"

You used them for at least one year while abroad. They are not intended for anyone else or for sale.

This means that furniture, kitchen appliances, clothing, electronics, and other everyday household items that a person has genuinely lived with overseas could all be brought into the US without attracting a customs charge, as long as they satisfy both requirements.

What this means for people

For individuals relocating to the United States from abroad, whether returning American citizens or foreign nationals, the ruling provides a practical pathway to avoid additional financial burdens at the border. Items purchased abroad recently or bought with the intention of selling them in the US would not qualify and would remain subject to standard duty assessments.

The distinction between used personal goods and commercially intended items is central to how US customs authorities evaluate such shipments, and travellers are advised to be accurate when declaring their belongings upon entry.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has announced a category of foreigners who are temporarily barred from applying for certain benefits in the country.

The restriction is part of the Danish government’s latest rules affecting access to social welfare for some foreign nationals.

Source: Legit.ng