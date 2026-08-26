Heirs Holdings announced applications for the second cohort of its Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme are now open

Eligible candidates must hold a minimum 2:2 degree, have completed NYSC, and be no older than 27 at the time of applying

The application window closes on September 4, 2026, with the programme covering energy, insurance, financial services, power and real estate

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Heirs Holdings, the pan-African investment company founded by Tony O. Elumelu, has opened applications for the second cohort of its Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme, targeting young professionals looking to build careers across some of Africa's most dynamic sectors.

The programme covers the company's portfolio of businesses in energy, insurance, financial services, power and real estate.

Heirs Holdings Opens Applications for Graduate Trainee Programme: How to Apply, Requirements

Source: UGC

Heirs Holdings operates across 24 countries and is guided by Africapitalism, Elumelu's economic philosophy that positions the private sector as a primary driver of Africa's development.

Who can apply

To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Finance, Law or a relevant discipline from a recognised Nigerian or foreign university, with a minimum classification of Second Class Lower (2:2).

Applicants must also have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, have no more than two years of post-NYSC work experience, and be 27 years old or younger at the point of application. The deadline for submissions is September 4, 2026.

What the programme offers

Commenting on the initiative, Eluemuno Olumagin, Group Director of Human Resources at Heirs Holdings, said the programme is a deliberate long-term investment in Africa's future workforce.

"Africa's economic transformation begins with its human capital. At Heirs Holdings, talent development is an essential, long-term strategic investment. Through the Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme, we are identifying high-potential young professionals and equipping them with the critical skills, enterprise mindset, and sector depth required building impactful careers and creating lasting institutional value across the continent," Olumagin said.

Heirs Holdings Opens Applications for Graduate Trainee Programme: How to Apply, Requirements

Source: UGC

The company pointed to the performance of its inaugural cohort as evidence of the programme's early success.

54 trainees completed six months of structured learning and professional development under the first edition, and many have since taken up roles within Heirs Holdings and its portfolio companies.

Source: Legit.ng