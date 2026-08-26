Heirs Holdings Opens Applications for Graduate Trainee Programme: How to Apply, Requirements
- Heirs Holdings announced applications for the second cohort of its Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme are now open
- Eligible candidates must hold a minimum 2:2 degree, have completed NYSC, and be no older than 27 at the time of applying
- The application window closes on September 4, 2026, with the programme covering energy, insurance, financial services, power and real estate
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Heirs Holdings, the pan-African investment company founded by Tony O. Elumelu, has opened applications for the second cohort of its Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme, targeting young professionals looking to build careers across some of Africa's most dynamic sectors.
The programme covers the company's portfolio of businesses in energy, insurance, financial services, power and real estate.
Heirs Holdings operates across 24 countries and is guided by Africapitalism, Elumelu's economic philosophy that positions the private sector as a primary driver of Africa's development.
Who can apply
To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Finance, Law or a relevant discipline from a recognised Nigerian or foreign university, with a minimum classification of Second Class Lower (2:2).
Applicants must also have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, have no more than two years of post-NYSC work experience, and be 27 years old or younger at the point of application. The deadline for submissions is September 4, 2026.
What the programme offers
Commenting on the initiative, Eluemuno Olumagin, Group Director of Human Resources at Heirs Holdings, said the programme is a deliberate long-term investment in Africa's future workforce.
"Africa's economic transformation begins with its human capital. At Heirs Holdings, talent development is an essential, long-term strategic investment. Through the Heirs Academy Graduate Trainee Programme, we are identifying high-potential young professionals and equipping them with the critical skills, enterprise mindset, and sector depth required building impactful careers and creating lasting institutional value across the continent," Olumagin said.
The company pointed to the performance of its inaugural cohort as evidence of the programme's early success.
54 trainees completed six months of structured learning and professional development under the first edition, and many have since taken up roles within Heirs Holdings and its portfolio companies.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.