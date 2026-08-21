The Anambra State Police Command uncovered the murder of Kelechi Madu, 56, whose body was found in a bush just hours after his wife reported him missing

The prime suspect, 32-year-old Ifeanyi Nwankwo, is a friend of the deceased who allegedly confessed to orchestrating the killing

Police say Nwankwo collected money from Madu under the pretence of helping him buy land before hiring others to silence him

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four people in connection with the killing of a 56-year-old man, Kelechi Madu, in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, after his body was discovered less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

Police spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement on Friday, August 21, 2026, that Madu's wife went to the police on August 18 to report that her husband left home the previous evening and had not returned.

Police investigate the death of 56-year-old Kelechi Madu in Awkuzu, Anambra State. Photo: AnambraPolice

Source: Facebook

Officers immediately launched a search operation alongside local vigilante members and the deceased's family. Later that same evening, the wife returned to the station with news that her husband had been found dead in nearby bush at Umuobi, Awkuzu, Punch reports.

Officers who responded to the scene found Madu lying in the bush with a deep axe wound to the head. His body was taken to hospital for preservation.

How the Murder Was Allegedly Planned

Investigations led to the arrest of Ifeanyi Nwankwo, 32, a friend of the victim, who allegedly admitted to planning the killing and hiring two others to carry it out.

According to the police, Nwankwo had collected money from Madu under the pretence of helping him purchase a piece of land. Investigators believe Nwankwo then arranged Madu's murder to prevent the fraud from being exposed and to avoid returning the money.

The statement from Ikenga read:

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly obtained money fraudulently from the deceased under the guise of assisting him to acquire a piece of land. In an attempt to conceal the alleged fraudulent transaction and suppress the money obtained from the deceased, the suspect reportedly hired two other persons to murder him."

A total of four people are now in custody in connection with the case.

Command Vows to Pursue All Suspects

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has directed investigators to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend anyone else involved in the conspiracy.

"The Command is determined to ensure that every person connected to the crime is brought to justice," Ikenga said, adding that the command would continue to rely on intelligence-led policing and community partnerships to detect and prevent violent crimes across the state.

Three arrested over murder of seven family members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three suspects have been arrested over the killing of seven members of a single family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, in a case that has shocked communities across South Africa.

The victims, aged between 20 and 83, were abducted from their home before their bodies were later discovered in a remote area near Melmoth.

Source: Legit.ng