Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Murder of 56-Year-Old Man Over Land Fraud
- The Anambra State Police Command uncovered the murder of Kelechi Madu, 56, whose body was found in a bush just hours after his wife reported him missing
- The prime suspect, 32-year-old Ifeanyi Nwankwo, is a friend of the deceased who allegedly confessed to orchestrating the killing
- Police say Nwankwo collected money from Madu under the pretence of helping him buy land before hiring others to silence him
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The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four people in connection with the killing of a 56-year-old man, Kelechi Madu, in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, after his body was discovered less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.
Police spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement on Friday, August 21, 2026, that Madu's wife went to the police on August 18 to report that her husband left home the previous evening and had not returned.
Officers immediately launched a search operation alongside local vigilante members and the deceased's family. Later that same evening, the wife returned to the station with news that her husband had been found dead in nearby bush at Umuobi, Awkuzu, Punch reports.
Officers who responded to the scene found Madu lying in the bush with a deep axe wound to the head. His body was taken to hospital for preservation.
How the Murder Was Allegedly Planned
Investigations led to the arrest of Ifeanyi Nwankwo, 32, a friend of the victim, who allegedly admitted to planning the killing and hiring two others to carry it out.
According to the police, Nwankwo had collected money from Madu under the pretence of helping him purchase a piece of land. Investigators believe Nwankwo then arranged Madu's murder to prevent the fraud from being exposed and to avoid returning the money.
The statement from Ikenga read:
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly obtained money fraudulently from the deceased under the guise of assisting him to acquire a piece of land. In an attempt to conceal the alleged fraudulent transaction and suppress the money obtained from the deceased, the suspect reportedly hired two other persons to murder him."
A total of four people are now in custody in connection with the case.
Command Vows to Pursue All Suspects
The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has directed investigators to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend anyone else involved in the conspiracy.
"The Command is determined to ensure that every person connected to the crime is brought to justice," Ikenga said, adding that the command would continue to rely on intelligence-led policing and community partnerships to detect and prevent violent crimes across the state.
Three arrested over murder of seven family members
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three suspects have been arrested over the killing of seven members of a single family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, in a case that has shocked communities across South Africa.
The victims, aged between 20 and 83, were abducted from their home before their bodies were later discovered in a remote area near Melmoth.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng