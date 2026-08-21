BBNaija star Phyna has claimed she witnessed an alleged domestic violence incident involving Bella and her former partner, Sheggz

The reality star said she was staying at Bella’s home when she heard an altercation between the couple inside their room

Her account comes after Sheggz strongly denied ever assaulting Bella, describing the allegations as false while explaining what he said led to their breakup

Big Brother Naija star Phyna has waded into the controversy surrounding the troubled relationship between fellow reality stars Bella and Sheggz.

The reality star made a startling claim in a video shared on social media, alleging that she witnessed an incident of domestic violence involving the former couple.

Phyna has claimed she witnessed an alleged domestic violence incident involving Bella and her former partner, Sheggz. Photos: Phyna/Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

‘I heard them having an altercation’ - Phyna

According to Phyna, she had slept over at Bella’s house, a decision she claimed did not sit well with Sheggz.

She said that after she settled in, she heard Bella and Sheggz having an altercation inside their room.

Phyna further claimed that Bella later spoke about the alleged incident and admitted that she had been abused.

Her account has now added another layer to the controversy surrounding the former couple, whose relationship has remained a subject of public interest since their time on BBNaija.

Sheggz previously denied the allegation.

Phyna’s claim comes shortly after Sheggz publicly addressed allegations surrounding his relationship with Bella.

The reality star strongly denied ever physically assaulting his former partner and described the claims as lies.

He also shared messages in which he maintained his position while giving his own account of what happened between them.

According to Sheggz, their relationship ended in January 2026 and was largely affected by trust issues, alongside challenges he was facing with his health.

Watch X video of Phyna narrating her experience at Bella's house:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@AtuanyaKene stated:

"I’m sorry but was Bella surprised about any of this ? Didn’t his ex say the same thing ?"

@Kosiiiiiiiiiiii stated:

"Same Bella the guys ex made a video to expose how violent the guy was . Make she carry her cross abeg . Next time read your manual from past partners very well . Mumu girl"

@Bigfaith22 noted:

"I'm glad Phyna came out 2 say dis, cos I saw a post where som1 was cursing her out 4 knowing nd nt trying 2 get Bella out of d situation. Thing is, ppo going thru abuse never speak out, u want 2 help dem so bad but u can't, cos how do u help som1 who says dey don't need help??"

Sheggz strongly denied ever assaulting Bella, describing the allegations as false. Photos: Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture.

Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post. Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng