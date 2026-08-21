Two women, Kelechi Ibe and Onyekachi Eze, have publicly accused Living Christ Mission founder Daddy Hezekiah of abuse

The alleged incidents took place in the 1990s during church conventions in Port Harcourt, Onitsha and Nkwerre, Imo State

The women said they were minors at the time and were warned to stay silent, with others believed to have had similar experiences

Two women have come forward with abuse allegations against Obiajunwa Onukogu, the founder and General Overseer of Living Christ Mission, widely known as Daddy Hezekiah, claiming the incidents took place when they were underage girls participating in church activities more than two decades ago.

Kelechi Ibe, now 39, and Onyekachi J. Eze, now 40, each submitted separate written testimonies detailing their accounts. Both women said they chose to speak publicly after years of carrying the weight of their experiences in silence, reports Daily Post.

Two women, Kelechi Ibe and Onyekachi Eze, have publicly accused Living Christ Mission founder Daddy Hezekiah of abuse. Photos: Daddy Hezekiah.

Source: Instagram

What the Women Alleged

According to their accounts, the alleged abuse occurred during the 1990s when both belonged to a church group known as the "Princess of Daddy Hezekiah," which catered to young girls attending conventions held in Port Harcourt, Onitsha, and the church's headquarters in Nkwerre, Imo State.

They explained that parents typically departed after the opening days of conventions, leaving their children under the supervision of church officials for the remainder of the events.

The women alleged that they were repeatedly called to Onukogu's private quarters under the guise of chastity confirmations, where they say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual touching as minors.

They further alleged that he warned them not to breathe a word of what happened to anyone, including their own parents or fellow group members, which left them too frightened to speak for years.

Ibe said the alleged abuse started when she was approximately 12 or 13 years old and took place across multiple church conventions.

She said the truth eventually surfaced when she and her sister, also a former group member, began comparing their individual experiences after both had left the church.

Eze alleged her ordeal began during a church visit to Onitsha and continued after she joined the same group in Port Harcourt.

Others Said to Have Come Forward

After speaking with each other, the two women said they discovered striking similarities between their separate accounts and believe other former group members may have had comparable experiences.

They identified several individuals they said had also come forward, naming Nkechi Nwofor, Angela Michael, Sopuruchukwu, Nkiru Arum, Vivian Nmezi and Ihegboro Chibuzo among them.

Both women described lasting emotional damage resulting from the alleged abuse and expressed hope that their decision to speak out would give other survivors the courage to do the same.

Onukogu and Living Christ Mission had not issued any official response to the allegations at the time of this report.

The victims stated that Daddy Hezekiah warned them to stay silent. Photo: Daddy Hezekiah.

Source: Instagram

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