Just In: APC Orders Fresh Primary Elections in 5 States
- INEC restored four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states, prompting APC to act
- APC released a timetable covering primary elections for restored constituencies and legislative by-elections across four states
- Eight constituencies across Gombe, Bauchi, Delta, Kano, and Kogi states are affected by the new APC schedule
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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has published its timetable and schedule of activities for primary elections covering both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-restored state constituencies and a series of legislative by-elections scheduled for 2026.
The announcement, issued by the APC national secretariat, followed INEC's decision to restore four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed in Delta and Kogi states.
Restored constituencies covered by the timetable
The APC directed notices at the Delta and Kogi state chapters of the party regarding the restored constituencies. In Delta State, the affected areas are Abraka, Isoko North II, and Ughelli South II state constituencies. In Kogi State, the restored constituency is Yagba West II.
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The party said it would conduct primary elections in all four restored constituencies as part of its preparations ahead of the elections that INEC's restoration decision now makes possible.
Legislative by-elections across four states
Beyond the restored constituencies, the APC also issued notices to its chapters in Gombe, Bauchi, Delta, and Kano states for primary elections tied to upcoming legislative by-elections.
The affected constituencies are:
- Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State
- Disina State Constituency and Sakwa State Constituency in Bauchi State
- Udu State Constituency in Delta State
- Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State
The APC said the timetable covers the conduct of primary elections for all the listed constituencies, meaning eight separate constituencies across five states are now subject to the party's internal electoral process ahead of the 2026 contests.
The party's decision to release a combined schedule signals its intention to run coordinated primary exercises across all affected states within the same planning window.
See the APC full statement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng