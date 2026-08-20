Private school fees in Nigeria have increased by 25% to 100%, putting more financial pressure on parents

School owners say rising costs of electricity, diesel, salaries, maintenance and learning materials are behind the fee increases

Some parents are now considering cheaper schools or instalment payments to cope with the rising cost of education

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Parents with children in private schools are increasingly struggling to cope with rising education costs as several institutions raise their fees amid the country’s broader cost-of-living crisis.

The increases are affecting not only tuition but also payments for school transportation, uniforms, textbooks, and other compulsory levies, according to Vanguard report.

Parents troubled by sudden school fee hikes face tough choices for their children's education. Photo credit: Noble Trail Stars Academy, UYT

Source: UGC

For many families, the additional expenses have placed further pressure on household budgets already strained by the rising prices of food, transport and other essential goods.

Private schools raise fees amid rising costs

Checks by Vanguard showed that some private schools have increased their fees by between 25 per cent and 100 per cent, with operators attributing the adjustments to higher running costs.

School owners said expenses associated with electricity, diesel, staff salaries, maintenance and educational materials have risen significantly, making it increasingly difficult to operate schools without adjusting fees.

According to the operators, the fee reviews are necessary to keep their institutions running and maintain the quality of services provided to students.

Parents consider cheaper alternatives

The latest increases have left some parents exploring more affordable schools for their children, while others are considering payment-by-instalment arrangements to enable their children to remain in their current institutions.

For families already struggling to meet daily expenses, the rising cost of private education could force difficult choices between maintaining their children in familiar schools and transferring them to less expensive alternatives.

Legit.ng earlier reported how parents lamented the pressure put on them by private schools selling expensive text books.

Rising education costs raise fresh concerns

The continued increase in school fees has sparked concern among parents who fear that further hikes could make private education increasingly unaffordable.

Parents are struggling to keep up with rising education costs. Photo credit: BlossomHall School

Source: UGC

While parents are demanding more manageable fees, school proprietors are also grappling with higher operational expenses.

Dr. Gladys Ajaero, Proprietor, Triumph and Peak International Academy, Enugu, blamed the economy for the high cost of fees in private schools and said school owners have to deal with many things, including paying staff.

The situation highlights the growing challenge of balancing affordable education with the rising cost of running private schools in Nigeria.

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In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Charterhouse Lagos, located in a once undeveloped swamp in 2019, is a premier educational institution, with significant milestones including visits from UK dignitaries and the official launch event.

The Huntington Education Group's dedication and strategic planning, beginning with their first board meeting in China, have been pivotal in this transformation.

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Source: Legit.ng