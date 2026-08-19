Lady Lori Helicopters confirmed all seven people aboard its charter helicopter died near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on August 19, 2026

The Eurocopter EC130 B4, registered as 5Y-GYM, was on a charter flight for safari operator &Beyond when it came down at around 9:13 a.m.

Kenya's Air Accident Investigation Department has launched a formal inquiry as the cause of the crash remains unknown

All seven people aboard a charter helicopter operated by Lady Lori Helicopters died when the aircraft went down near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on the morning of August 19, 2026.

In an official statement released later that day, Lady Lori Helicopters confirmed the aircraft, registered as 5Y-GYM, was carrying guests from Suyian Conservancy towards the Ololokwe area on behalf of safari operator & Beyond when it crashed near Kirish.

Seven people died when Lady Lori Helicopters' charter flight crashed near Mount Ololokwe, Samburu County, on August 19, 2026. Photo credit: @SaddiqueShaban

Source: Twitter

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our aircraft was involved in an accident on the morning of 19 August 2026 near Kirish, close to Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County," the company said. "Our deepest sympathies are with the guests, crew, their families and loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic accident."

KCAA confirms Samburu chopper crash

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC130 B4 and said it went down at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time.

The KCAA said it was coordinating with relevant agencies and stakeholders, while Kenya's Air Accident Investigation Department, operating under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, is heading the formal inquiry.

The Kenya Red Cross reported that the crash site in the rugged foothills of Mount Ololokwe was difficult to access, with drones deployed to assess conditions on the ground. Witnesses nearby described thick black smoke and intense flames rising from the wreckage shortly after the aircraft came down.

Samburu crash victims identified

Police confirmed there were no survivors. Local authorities named the pilot as Josh Outran. The six passengers were identified as Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez.

Among those killed was Michele Sensi Contugi, described in reports as a prominent Italian-Ecuadorian businessman and politician who formerly served as president of Ecuador's national intelligence agency.

He was reportedly travelling with his wife, identified in various reports as either Suian Suarez or Stephany Vasconez. The nationalities of all the victims have not yet been officially confirmed.

Lady Lori Helicopters said the cause of the crash had not been determined and that it was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.

"Out of respect for those involved and their families, we will not provide further details at this time," the company added. The KCAA extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Mount Ololokwe is a popular tourist destination in Samburu County, known for its distinctive rock formations and diverse wildlife.

Names of 7 people killed in Kenya crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that seven people died after a light aircraft crashed into Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday morning, with no survivors found when emergency teams reached the scene. The aircraft, known as Lady Lorry, was travelling from Soyian-Laikipia to Loisaba Conservancy when it went down.

Those who died were identified as pilot Josh Outran and passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez, Tucko reports.

Source: Legit.ng