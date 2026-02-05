Shakirat, the twin sister of Kenny, Ehi Ogbebor’s lover, has shared a throwback video while giving fans an update

The couple had drawn attention in 2025 after Shakirat openly went against their relationship, stirring reactions online

In the video she shared, the two lovers were seen at a venue that appeared to be a club, having fun as the businesswoman danced for her partner

More updates have emerged about interior decorator Ehi Ogbebor’s romantic relationship with her lover, Kenny.

The businesswoman earlier stunned fans after sharing a video of an expensive gift her lover gave her while showering him with sweet words.

Fans react as Ehi Ogbebor’s lover twin speaks about their breakup. Photo credit@ceosayavethinterior/@shakirat2002

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Shakirat, the twin sister of Ogbebor’s lover, shared his photo online, showing his identity. She alleged that her brother had left his children behind while showering attention and money on the interior decorator.

This led to a heated back-and-forth on social media after Ogbebor reacted to the post and dragged Shakirat online.

Ehi Ogbebor trends amid breakup with lover. Photo credit@ceosayathinterior

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, Shakirat confirmed that the lovebirds have parted ways. According to her, Kenny is now neck-deep in debt as a result of the money he allegedly spent during the relationship.

Ehi Ogbebor’s lover’s twin spills more

Sharing further details, Shakirat claimed that Ehi Ogbebor and her lover frequently went clubbing and spent heavily. She added that the relationship did not last more than six months and that Kenny is now troubled by the level of debt he incurred.

Shakirat further stated that Kenny has entered a difficult phase because of his debts and urged people close to him to check on his well-being.

Hers is Shakirat's Instagram link below:

What fans said about Shakirat's post

Reactions have trailed the vieo and what Shakirat posted about her twin brother. Here are comments from fans about it below:

@ shakitisisi reacted:

"His sister came out publicly to warn him- obviously a cry for help as he was not listening to them. His eyes go don clear now."

@insta_glos shared:

"Your brother wanted to level up so he can pull a big babe like her, most likely for selfish motives but things didn’t go according to plan. The player got played. Nothing like jazz or anyone using his glory. Na him do himself."

@jessiecandy009 shared:

"From beginning she talk am, y'all calling her a bad sibling una never see anything, dix lady came out publicly to warn this man ,y'all tink you love him more than his family abi, I like as em eyes don clear...expected,although very fast."

@lindaagbonlahor wrote:

"How odogwu paranran go dey indebt. Ehi can never Love any man. But them nor go hear.. They all will learn the hard way."

Ehi Ogbebor drags Caroline Hutchings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ehi Ogbebor reignited her feud with actress Caroline Hutchings via Instagram, sharing chat screenshots and audio messages.

Ehi alleged that Caroline chases younger men and was beaten by her ex-husband over it. The bitter exchange sparked mixed reactions online, with fans divided on whose side to take in the drama.

Source: Legit.ng