Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is trending after his bodyguard recounted an incident involving a missing luxury ring said to be worth between $40,000 and $60,000.

According to the bodyguard, the story happened during a trip to Germany when Wizkid suddenly discovered that the pricey ring he had been wearing was no longer on his finger.

Narrating the moment, the bodyguard said his first instinct was to begin searching the area immediately.

Wizkid lost a high-end ring valued between $40,000 and $60,000 (over ₦100 million) in Germany.. Photos: Wizkid, Henchy.

He reportedly told Wizkid, “Give me just 15 minutes, let me look around where we passed. We might find it.”

Instead of showing frustration or urgency, the “Essence” hitmaker calmly shut down the idea of searching for the ring. The bodyguard recalled Wizkid saying he was tired and simply wanted to head home.

But what the singer said next left the entire team speechless.

The singer reportedly told them that whoever eventually finds the ring should keep it, noting that God would bless the person.

Reactions trail Wizkid bodygaurd's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@santa_styles2 shared:

"L3t someone find it and let God bless them That word alone nah true and is coming from Big wiz"

@itzzkaycee stated:

"Heard this story some few months back when it happened... hearing again just confirmed it's for real. Think Dj Tunes told this story on a podcast then."

@thonypayz411 wrote:

"Omo Davido don employ plenty online soldiers ooo 😂😂😂 be like this year na internet war be him target"

@7g_nicole shared:

"Davido’s managed lost a watch of $60k as far back as 2013 and nobody came on a podcast to explain.. sybau"

@martinz_ega_news noted:

"🦅he said that can change somebody's life let God bless who finds it 🙏 omg I love you @wizkidayo 💖 I hope you see me soon I really hope we get to make a song someday"

@mob3_004 wrote:

"So make i con go find am?? mubrakz Had it been it's the other guy he would have come online to boast I JUST LOST MY DIAMOND RING 💍 LET SOMEONE FIND IT KET GOD BLESS THEM WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS"

Wizkid offers a prayer for the unknown person who would eventually pick up the expensive item. Photo: @wizkidayo/IG.

Wizkid declares presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid has sent social media into a fresh wave of debate after a new video showed him making a bold announcement about his political future.

In the clip, which surfaced online on January 8, 2025, the Essence hitmaker declared that he intends to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The video dropped just hours after he became the first African artist to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify, a milestone celebrated across the continent.

