Ciara was rocking a little black dress while in New York with her husband Russell Wilson and it caused a stir on social media

The singer was trending for being such a cool mom, keeping her body in shape and looking like a 10 while she's at it

Social media users all over the world were loving Ciara's look and complimented her in the comments section

Ciara is looking all sorts of attractive and is letting the world know it. The singer was out on the town with her husband Russell Wilson and she was rocking a little black dress. Her body was looking amazing and you can't even tell that she's had three kids.

Taking to social media, Ciara posted candid snaps and tagged her husband in them. Social media users were blown away by her look and couldn't help but leave her sweet comments. Most were just in awe of how her body managed to snap back and still look good after giving birth.

Social media users all over the world are loving Ciara's latest outfit

Her outfit was amazing but apart from that, she looked good all around. Social media users couldn't help but comment on the snap. Take a look at the reactions below:

@JohnnyWalkerDC said:

"That's how me and my wife look when we go out... I try, but I can't keep up. I'm just happy she lets me hang onto her hand."

@chrisiejili commented:

"Lord please bless me with the ability to snap back like Ms Ciara."

@Steffibugg said:

"If y'all aren't the sexiest couple alive, then that couple doesn't exist!"

@authenic__45 commented:

"3 babies and still undefeated."

Ciara left social media users in awe of how she manages to look so good while being a mother of three. Image: @ciara

Source: UGC

Cardi B works on starting her own makeup line

Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Cardi B is trying to start her own makeup line and she's already applied to secure the rights to the name Bardi Beauty.

Not only does Cardi B want to create makeup but she also wants to dabble in skincare, hair and cosmetic products.

Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc, has filed legal documents in an attempt to make this venture possible. The rapper is ready to dive into the fabulous life like other celebrities such as Rihanna, who has Fenty Beauty.

Source: Legit