Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, recently sent off her lookalike daughter, Darasimi, to boarding school

The movie star who obviously misses her only child took to social media to share a video of their emotional goodbyes

The mother and daughter duo were seen hugging it out as the actress dropped her child off at the school and left reluctantly

Popular Nigerian film star, Kemi Afolabi, has revealed just how much she misses her only child, Darasimi, after sending her off to boarding school.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood actress posted a very emotional video of the moment she and her child said their goodbyes as she dropped her off at school.

In the touching clip, Afolabi showed how she helped her daughter with her school things, got her registered and accompanied her to the hostel where she also spent some time with her daughter’s friends.

Actress Kemi Afolabi becomes emotional as she drops her daughter off at the school hostel. Photos: @kemiafolabiadesipe

The actress and her daughter continued to share tight hugs even till the point she was about to leave the school premises.

Taking to her caption, Afolabi noted that saying goodbye to her daughter left her in her feelings. She however noted that it wasn’t their first time apart but she was missing her greatly.

The actress then prayed for God to continue to guide and protect her child.

She wrote:

“Caught up in my feelings since mine left my side, not the first time we are apart but I don’t know why it hits different this time sha. I miss you ooo Olorun@darasimiadesipe my ONLY TRUE LOVE.

"Morenikeji mi, May AllAh guide, guard and protect you always Okomi.”

See the emotional video below:

Social media users react

A number of Kemi Afolabi’s fans and colleagues were quite touched by the video and many of them encouraged the actress to stay strong. Others however also shared their similar experiences.

Read what they had to say below:

Bosealaoo:

“Where una dey see this courage ... ? I dey put 4 kids for chest ... I think they have to go for good too, let me woman up.”

Jideawobona:

“May God keep her and be with her all through.”

Lateefbilikis:

“Dats mother's love sis, you will eat from d fruits of ur labour and me too In shaa Allah ❤️❤️.”

Abiola_oluwatuyi:

“She also cried..., awwwwn,omo mummy ,may God's protection be on our kids always.”

So touching.

