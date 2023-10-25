Nigerian actress Kemi Afolabi is still in pain over the death of her colleague Murphy Afolabi

The Nollywood star, filled with gratitude, noted the similarities and differences they had while he was alive

Sharing videos and pictures of some of their good moments, she spoke of the late actor's influence on her career

Nigerian actress Kemi Afolabi has spurred emotions as she uploaded a photo and video of her late colleague Murphy Afolabi while reflecting on their shared history.

The actress spoke about the times the late actor had been there for her, encouraging her to keep going when times got tough.

Kemi expressed a posthumous appreciation for Murphy's support while she was dealing with a severe health problem.

She admitted that his words of encouragement had continued to ring in her ears, and she didn't know how to stop mourning.

Recall that the actor died in May after a tragic fall in his bathroom inside his home.

While the actress pointed out their differences, she remained grateful for their little time on earth.

She wrote:

"I remember you, "Omo baba mi" like we fondly call ourselves because we share the same surname even though we are from different states and not related by blood.

"Murphy I graced many of your productions as you did mine. we became friends because time proved to me that you were a staunch admirer of my craft since I joined the industry. Always on time to support me, post my works, and birthdays, celebrate with me and every positive news there is about me.

"Your words during my health challenge keeps echoing in my ears when you passed that I couldn't stop crying, you will call and tell me "Omo baba mi, ko si iku loju e" that you got some people on board praying specially for me, I could feel the fear in your voice then while you tried to encourage me."

Kemi Afolabi's tribute to Murphy Afolabi sparks reactions online

the_akoredebello_:

"Omo that movie on the second slide can’t remember the name but I know you guys always transform into snakes! How time flies! Keep resting easy Murphy Afolabi."

mustiphasholagbade:

"His death always sadden my heart anytime I remember him. May God be pleased with his soul."

mimi_kay001:

"Thank you for being a true friend.Only a true friend turned sister can remember someone just for remembering sake.May Allah forgive Murphy his short comings."

ogedengbebuku:

"May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

abdulsalamhabibulahi:

"Mama walahi una resemble hhennn. May his soul continue rest in perfect peace.."

aladesanmiadejoke:

"May his soul rest in peace."

