Nigerian videographer and photographer Dammy Twitch made waves online for his recent meeting with Barbadian superstar Rihanna

In a trending clip spotted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk's X, Dammy and Rihanna had many gushing over their warm conversation

Niegrins celebrities like Davido and others reacted to the iconic meeting as they cheered the upcoming act

Nigerian videographer and photographer Apampa Oluwadamilola Owolabi PKA, aka Dammy Twitch, is trending on Elon Musk X after his meeting with international superstar Rihanna.

A viral footage online captured when Rihanna sighted Dammy Twitch in a bustling crowd and immediately stretched her hand and elbows from a mile away to embrace him.

Davido reacted to Dammy Twitch and Rihanna's meeting. Credit: @dammytwitch, @davido

The Fenty Beauty mogul seemed thrilled by the reunion as the two shared a warm embrace and engaged in light conversation while still holding onto each other.

Hello Magazine reported that Riri was spotted yesterday night at London's renowned Selfridges department store to promote her recently released Fenty Hair range, which appears to be where Dammy met with the Umbrella hitmaker.

Taking to his Instagram, Dammy wrote:

"Dammy Twitch x Rihanna. Locked in."

See his post below:

Dammy Switch trends online

Davido and other Nigerian stars reacted to the heartwarming moment between Riri and Dammy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davido:

"Wahala."

perliksdefinitio:

"DT way!! Right way."

tolanialli:

“If you like give up” - @dammytwitch. Glad to see this come full circle. You already know how proud I am of you."

kingpexxie:

"Winner!!!! Dammy won for the year 2025 already !!! HUGEEEEE 🙌🙌🙌 BBHMM."

@ayomideh49:

"Congratulations and more to come 💡."

@itz__rito:

"Blown 🔥."

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

Nigerian singer Ayra Star met with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty in London.

The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London. A video of their interaction went viral online. In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world. In response, the Fenty boss went on to explain how she got to know about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

