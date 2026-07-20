Viral video footage posted by Ivanka Trump captured Marine One flying over the New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of kickoff

Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday

Trump told Fox Sports he would be requesting another US bid to host the World Cup immediately after the tournament

US President Donald Trump made a dramatic arrival at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, flying over the New York New Jersey Stadium in the presidential helicopter, Marine One, before kickoff.

His daughter Ivanka shared footage of the flyover on social media, giving a bird's-eye view of the venue as it prepared to host the biggest match in world football.

President Donald Trump flew over the New York New Jersey Stadium in Marine One. Photo credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui

Source: Getty Images

Spain claimed the World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in the final.

Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino jointly presented the trophy to the Spanish squad. Trump was photographed in his box seat smiling and patting the gold trophy when it was brought to him during the first half, with First Lady Melania Trump and Infantino also present.

Trump's vision for American football

Speaking to Fox Sports before the match, Trump said the tournament had revealed something unexpected about his country.

"It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it's going to remain," he said. He also floated the idea of the United States hosting the tournament again, urging Infantino to consider a dual-bid arrangement. "Based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately," Trump told the broadcaster.

At a FIFA reception held at Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, Trump reflected on what the tournament had achieved. "This has really brought the world together," he said.

FIFA World Cup: A tournament shaped by political tensions

The road to Sunday's final was not without controversy. The Trump administration's immigration policies barred supporters from certain countries from entering the United States, and a Somali referee was denied entry despite having won international recognition for his officiating.

The situation surrounding Iran's squad became particularly complex after the US launched military action against Iran, forcing the Iranian team to base themselves across the border in Tijuana, with fans and some staff unable to attend matches on US soil.

Cubarsí and Yamal set unique World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Pau Cubarsí retained his place in Spain's starting XI alongside Aymeric Laporte for the World Cup final despite competition from more experienced defenders.

The final also made history, with teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Cubarsí becoming the third and fourth youngest players ever to start a FIFA World Cup final, highlighting the emergence of a new generation for Spanish football.

Source: Legit.ng